Gen. Keane: Biden, Trump may have more 'commonality' on China policy than most believe

President Joe Biden's foreign policy as it relates to China may be more similar to his predecessor than many expect, Fox News senior strategic analyst Gen. Jack Keane (Ret.) said Wednesday.

"I think what we're going to find here [is that] while [there are] significant differences on the domestic side between the Trump administration and the Biden administration, I think people will be surprised by how much commonality there will be dealing with foreign policy and national security," Keane told Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum during Fox News coverage of Biden's inauguration.

"The fact is," Keane added, "that the people around President Biden pretty much agree with the Trump's redefinition of the global security challenges that we're facing."

Keane said Biden's circle, led by Secretary of State-designate Antony Blinken, appears to understand the power competition between the U.S. and China and the threat posted to America by North Korea and Iran.

The major differences between Trump and Biden, he added, are in matters of style and tone.

Turning to Biden's stated intention of reentering the 2015 Iran nuclear deal with the help of former Secretary of State John Kerry, Keane said that such a step will not be as simple as the new president claims.

"Whether you agree with Trump or not in coming out of the nuclear deal, I happen to agree with him, the crippling sanctions put [the Rouhani regime] on their heels," he said.

"That is the opportunity facing the Biden team. Because of the sanctions they're desperate," continued Keane, who suggested that the Abraham Accords forged by Trump and Jared Kushner have laid the foundation of an "Arab NATO" in the Middle East that can be used as a bulwark against the Iranian regime.