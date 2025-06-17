Gavin Newsom launches Substack to fight 'disinformation'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

California Gov. Gavin Newsom already had a podcast. Now he has a Substack, too.

Newsom launched his own site Tuesday on the popular spot for independent journalists, calling it a way to "break through "the noise."

"We have to flood the zone and continue to cut through the right-wing disinformation machine," he wrote in the post that was accompanied by a video of the governor speaking.

"There's so much mis and disinformation out there, there's so much noise, I don't need to tell you that," Newsom said. "The question is, how do we break through all of that noise and engage in real conversations? And that's why I'm launching on Substack. I hope you'll follow me so we can continue to engage in a two-way conversation at this critical moment in our history."

GOV GAVIN NEWSOM: TRUMP IS TRYING TO DESTROY OUR DEMOCRACY. DO NOT LET HIM

Newsom kicked off his new project by sharing his Fox News Digital op-ed on Tuesday titled, "Trump is trying to destroy our democracy. Do not let him." He also posted an interview with Democratic strategist and TikToker Aaron Parnas.

He told Parnas that joining new media platforms like Substack was "foundational and fundamental" to Democratic strategy and outreach going forward and that his party must get more "aggressive" with their messaging.

Newsom launched his own podcast in March, "This is Gavin Newsom," where he's conversed with liberal allies but also pro-Trump figures like Charlie Kirk and Newt Gingrich.

The likely 2028 Democratic presidential candidate already has a high profile, but he's held the spotlight even more in recent weeks as California became the epicenter of the Trump administration's illegal immigration crackdown.

Newsom has spoken out harshly against President Donald Trump's deployment of the National Guard and Marines to Los Angeles to quell unrest generated by anti-ICE protests.

"These are men and women trained in foreign combat, not domestic law enforcement. We honor their service and their bravery. But we do not want our streets militarized by our own Armed Forces," Newsom wrote for Fox News Digital.

"With this act, President Trump has betrayed our soldiers, the American people, and our core traditions; soldiers are being ordered to patrol the very same American communities they swore to protect in wars overseas. The deployment of federal soldiers in L.A. doesn’t protect our communities – it traumatizes them," he wrote.

Newsom and Attorney General Rob Bonta filed a lawsuit accusing Trump of overstepping his bounds by illegally deploying the National Guard to quell the unrest. Last week, a federal judge sided with California in his ruling and directed Trump to return control of National Guard troops to Newsom's command.

EXCLUSIVE: NEW ‘GAVIN NEWSOM FILES’ REVEAL CALIFORNIA GOVERNOR'S ‘EXTREME’ AGENDA



"Defendants are temporarily ENJOINED from deploying members of the California National Guard in Los Angeles," U.S. District Judge Charles R. Breyer wrote in his ruling. "Defendants are DIRECTED to return control of the California National Guard to Governor Newsom."

White House spokesperson Anna Kelly blasted the ruling as an "abuse of power" that "puts our brave federal officials in danger" and said the Trump administration would appeal the decision.

A federal appeals court stayed the ruling and will hear arguments Tuesday to review whether Trump can keep using California’s National Guard to protect immigration enforcement officials and quell protests.