Gavin Newsom blasted for demanding investigation into GOP govs transporting migrants: ‘Live by your own rules’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., was raked over the coals on Twitter after he condemned conservative governors for sending migrants to blue states and demanded the Department of Justice investigate.

Republican Governors Ron DeSantis of Florida and Greg Abbot of Texas have both been transporting illegal immigrants to liberal regions, such as Washington D.C. and Martha's Vineyard, a tactic that aims to force Biden and Democratic Party leaders to come to terms with lawlessness on America's southern border.

"What @GovRonDeSantis and @GregAbbott_TX are doing isn’t clever, it’s cruel," Newsom tweeted Thursday. "I’m formally requesting the DOJ begin an immediate investigation into these inhumane efforts to use kids as political pawns."

Many commentators quickly responded to Newsom's post by slamming the immigration policies of Democrats.

DESANTIS CRITICIZES DEMOCRATS AFTER SENDING MIGRANTS TO MARTHA'S VINEYARD: 'THEIR VIRTUE SIGNALING IS A FRAUD

The Daily Wire’s Nick Searcy responded "No, @GavinNewsom. It’s awesome. They are making you liberals live by your own rules. Enjoy your sanctuary cities, you stupid Democrats. They are sending you exactly what you said you wanted. Suck on it. Keep it up, @GovAbbott and @GovRonDeSantis. Make them face reality."

Commentator Michele Tafoya asked Newsom, "Why don’t you offer to fly them into your #sanctuaryCities? Allowing human traffickers to put these migrants through what they put them through is the real cruelty. You truly have a strange lens through which you see the world."

Telegraph contributor Nile Gardiner made a similar comment on the moral hazard of illegal immigration, "What is cruel is allowing large scale illegal immigration, which benefits human trafficking gangs, and costs lives. Open borders policies are hugely destructive and inhumane."

Fox News contributor Guy Benson tweeted, "Is there a missing second page to this letter, in which Newsom offers to receive all of these migrants in California, a proud sanctuary state?"

Radio Host Dana Loesch appeared to prod Newsom for turning a blind eye to Biden sending waves of migrants to Florida, "Why didn't you do this when Biden sent 70 flights of illegal entrants to Florida?"

ABC CORRESPONDENT SAYS WHITE HOUSE WANTS TO BE ‘TALKING ABOUT LITERALLY ANYTHING ELSE’ BESIDES IMMIGRATION

Other commentators skewered Newsom by commenting on the troubles of his home state of California.

The Spectator contributing editor Stephen L. Miller asked a simple, "Hey how's the grid doing?" in regards to California’s energy infrastructure woes.

".@GavinNewsom throwing stones at a glass house. Not only we have the highest but are the capital of homelessness. California consistently has the highest human trafficking rates in the United States," U.S. House candidate Aja Smith wrote.

Influencer Caleb Hull commented, "Maybe you should focus on keeping your power on in your state before you open your mouth."

Hull offered further commentary on the illegal migrants sent to Martha's Vineyard.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The same people who think 1M+ illegal immigrants crossing our border is ‘no big deal’ now think 50 migrants being bused into their community is a ‘humanitarian crisis,’" he warned. "Can't make this stuff up."