Gabbard: Biden acting as 'judge, jury and executioner' of border agents is 'absolutely wrong'

Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard called on President Biden to "apologize" after his vow to punish Border Patrol officers over false "whipping" claims Saturday night on "Watters' World."

Gabbard warned that Biden's hasty actions to chastise the officers are the antithesis of "innocent unless proven guilty" - undermining the country's democratic process. "How can they expect to have any kind of fair outcome to an investigation when the president of the United States has already declared their guilt and that they will be punished?" she asked.

The former congresswoman and presidential candidate expressed concern over the direction of the country after the president quickly laid down the gavel on his own agents.

ACTING CBP CHIEF ‘SHOCKED’ BY IMAGES OF BORDER PATROL ON HORSES, AS ADMINISTRATION DOUBLES DOWN

"What he essentially did was act as judge, jury and executioner for these Customs and Border Patrol agents on horseback," she said.

Gabbard went on to say that the failure to enforce laws could have dire consequences for the country.

"If we are no longer a country of laws, the increasing feeling that a lot of us have, is that we are losing our democracy and moving closer and closer to what essentially is an autocracy," she warned.

She went on to condemn the powerful elites working with the media and deep state for putting their own interests above the interests of the country.

"They are getting away with it," she said. "They are unwilling to sacrifice their interests for the interests of the country."

"They have no business being in positions of leadership at any level in our society because who suffers as a result of this? It's the American people. It's our democracy. And they don't care about the cost and the toll that that takes."

Gabbard concluded by pointing out what she believes is essential for the country right now: "leadership that puts service above self, that puts the interest of the American people in our country first."