Free Beacon editor in chief: Trump is asking China to 'pay a price' it can't afford

The trade war with China isn't ending i the near term, according to Washington Free Beacon Editor in Chief Matthew Continetti.

"I don't think anyone should be optimistic, Bret, that the trade war will end anytime soon," Continetti said on "Special Report with Bret Baier" on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, investors wrestled with mixed headlines over the status of calls and talks between the U.S. and China in what's become an increasingly costly trade war.

WHITE HOUSE: TRUMP'S 'SECOND THOUGHTS' ON CHINA TRADE WAR 'GREATLY MISINTERPRETED'

Continetti said the Chinese were unable to pay the "price" that President Trump was seeking.

"President Trump is asking the Chinese to pay a price they just can't pay and that is liberalizing their economy, ending the state-owned enterprises, ending the forced technology transfer, ending the nontariff trade barriers that China has," Continetti said. "And, if China were to do that, then they would threaten" the Communist Party's control.

The Free Beacon chief also credited the president for forcing Washington to address China and issues with power in Silicon Valley.

"I think on two big issues, the rise of China and also the concentration of power in Silicon Valley, President Trump has kind of forced the conversation and forced Washington to ... pay attention," Continetti said.

