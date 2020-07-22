State lawmaker says Portland's peaceful demonstrations 'morphed into a full-fledged riot'

Oregon State Senate Minority Leader Fred Girod said on Wednesday that the peaceful demonstrations in the city of Portland devolved into a riot.

“I support the federal use of troops and the reason for it is very simple: What started out as a long-overdue peaceful demonstration has morphed into a full-fledged riot,” Girod, a Republican, told “America’s Newsroom.”

Girod said that anarchists have “hijacked” the movement and caused “widespread property damage and looting.”

“Federal and state buildings are targets, our law enforcement officers are treated terribly, and the security of our citizens are at risk.”

ACTING DHS SECRETARY HITS BACK AT PORTLAND MAYOR'S 'COMPLETELY IRRESPONSIBLE' CLAIMS THAT FEDS ARE 'ESCALATING' UNREST

Portland has been hit by riots and protests for 52 days in the wake of George Floyd's death in Minneapolis. This month, in response to ongoing violence against federal property and monuments, DHS deployed federal law enforcement to the city.

Federal officers have reportedly been attacked, doxxed and injured by rioters, with DHS officials saying weapons including hammers, fireworks and fecal matter have been used against law enforcement. Meanwhile, there have been multiple attempts to damage the Hatfield Courthouse.

But there have been instances and reports of federal officers arresting those suspected of criminal activity, and putting them into unmarked cars. It has led to outrage from Democrats and even some Republicans -- who have accused law enforcement of heavy-handedness and illegal activity.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Girod said that though the problem could have been fixed by local and state-level public officials, the governor has “sided with the rioters.”

“Hence, the need for federal protection. Once again, I am very very grateful for the federal protection,” Girod said.

“The thing about the anarchist is if you know their movement, they want no laws, no more borders, and to be honest, they want a full-fledged revolution and that’s how it has morphed in Portland and that is what is particularly scary.”

Fox News' Adam Shaw contributed to this report.