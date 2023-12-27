FOX News Radio and sports reporter Matt Napolitano passes away at 33

FOX News Audio anchor and writer Matt Napolitano recently passed away at 33-years-old following a brief illness.

Matt began his FOX career in 2015 as a writer for the dedicated SiriusXM news channel, "FOX News Headlines 24/7." There, he quickly demonstrated his strong writing, producing and on-air skills. He later became a sports reporter for the service and further excelled in that position.

Matt returned to FOX News Audio as an update anchor and reporter following a brief departure. He wrote, produced and anchored on all FOX Audio platforms.

He also appeared on FOX Business Network’s "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" with the latest sports headlines and worked closely with the team at FOX's affiliate news service, FOX News Edge, voicing packages for various affiliates.

Matt has covered a wide range of sports-related headlines on the FOX Business Network over the last few years, including the Walton family's plan to purchase the Denver Broncos in 2022, and, most recently, Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers' achilles injury and potential comeback in late November.

In November, he joined FOX Business host Neil Cavuto to discuss the MLB's decision to host the 2025 All-Star Game in Atlanta, Georgia, following backlash over a set of voting laws in the state.

Matt demonstrated his love for journalism during countless appearances on several FOX programs; with his attention to detail and vast knowledge of sports, he informed FOX audiences of the latest sports news.

Matt also competed on "Jeopardy!" in July 2020, as well as "Wheel of Fortune."

He was a runner-up on "Jeopardy!" and made it to a bonus round during his stint on "Wheel of Fortune."

Following the death of famed "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek, Matt detailed the fond moments he had with the former host while filming his episode.

"I will never forget my brief time on stage with an icon. Alex Trebek’s legacy will be something different to everyone, but for me, I’ll always remember… it’s cool to be smart," he wrote.

Matt is survived by his husband, Ricky, whom he married this past May.

FOX News also recently lost Director of Chicago Bureau of Operations Adam Petlin, who passed away on Dec. 23 at 58-years-old after nearly 30 years with FOX News. He is survived by his wife, Lauren, as well as his 18-year-old daughter, Ava and his 14-year-old son, Luca.