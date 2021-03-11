Trey Gowdy: Who do we trust as a people to count the votes and give us the truth?

"Fox News Primetime" host Trey Gowdy closed Thursday's program by asking viewers a simple question: "Who do we trust in our everyday lives?"

GOWDY: I want you to imagine an old wooden box ... like there used to be used in the elections of yesteryear, with the ballot stuffed inside the box. And the leader of the free world depends on who gets more votes inside that wooden box. The vote tally is tied. The Electoral College is tied. One box, in one county, in one state, will determine who wins the election. It will all come down to one box. Democracy hinges on the integrity of the counting what is in that lonely wooden box. Who do we trust as a people to count the votes and give us the truth?

Is there a single person who can be trusted enough to count the votes fairly and accurately and emerge to give us the results, and those results would be accepted? I’m not asking who you like enough. I’m asking who you trust enough? Our coins bear the phrase "In God We Trust" and it’s emblazoned on the speaker’s perch on the floor of the House. It’s a phrase we heard our whole lives, but I don’t think God will come count the votes for us.

Is there anyone in elected office you trust enough? Or are we so focused on winning that the path we take to victory or defeat is of no consequence? Have we become relativists who can justify any shortcoming because we believe there is a higher objective at play? What about the media? Would you believe a reporter who counted the votes and gave us the tally? Judges, would you believe the judge? Prosecutors? Business leaders? Clergy? So who do we trust?

We all know people we would trust to do that. We know people of character and integrity, they would be trusted to do the right thing no matter what. Those people are not famous, they’re just honest, and maybe that’s the answer. The American people are better than what we see, hear and read. Maybe we do trust each other more than we let on. There are people we trust. The challenge is getting the people we trust the most to be in positions where trust is needed the most.

