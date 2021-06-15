FOX News Media teams with Apple for FOX News Podcasts+ to bring commercial-free audio to subscribers

Fox News Media’s radio and podcast division has collaborated with Apple Podcasts Subscriptions to launch a new subscription-based content channel entitled FOX News Podcasts+, the company announced on Tuesday.

The new service will offer commercial-free episodes of the FOX News Podcasts portfolio, exclusive content and commercial-free podcast versions of "FOX News Sunday" and FOX News Radio’s "The Brian Kilmeade Show," "FOX Across America with Jimmy Failla" and "The Guy Benson Show."

The new service will also provide access to FOX News Investigates specials, bonus shows from major political events and special long-form podcasts focusing on faith, history, documentaries and true crime. FOX News Podcasts rank among the top 15 publishers in the space, according to Triton Digital.

FOX News Podcasts+ will cost $2.99 on a monthly basis or $29.99 for the entire year. Subscribers will receive commercial-free access to nearly 40 original podcasts, hosted by Fox News stars including Bill Hemmer, Bret Baier, Martha MacCallum, Dana Perino, Ben Domenech, Trey Gowdy, Shannon Bream, Jason Chaffetz and Will Cain.

FOX News Podcasts also include news update programs such as "The Fox News Rundown," "Hourly Update," Fox Business Hourly Reports" and "Fox on Tech," along with lifestyle content such as "From the Kitchen Table," "Getting Schooled with Abby Hornacek," "We’re Momming Today! With Lauren Simonetti," "Children of Song," "Lauren Green’s Lighthouse Faith" and "FOX & Food."

True crime podcasts include "House of Broken Dreams: The Jennifer Kesse Story," Derby City Betrayal" and "Riddle: The Search for James R. Hoffa."

The plethora of original content has helped FOX News Podcasts deliver year-over-year growth across downloads and overall listeners during the first quarter of 2021.

Subscriptions will be available on FOXNewsPodcasts.com, and at Apple Podcasts by clicking the FOX News Podcasts+ channel.