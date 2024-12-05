Fox News' Jennifer Griffin awarded 2024 Prize of Professional Excellence at the Foreign Press Awards

Fox News' chief national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin was honored at the annual Foreign Press Awards ceremony Wednesday night hosted by The Association of Foreign Press Correspondents.

Griffin received the 2024 Prize of Professional Excellence for her reporting on Abdul Wasi Safi, the Afghan soldier who served alongside the U.S. military in Afghanistan who trekked through ten countries across three continents following the Taliban's takeover only to be detained at the southern border.

Griffin's coverage of Safi's five-month detainment led to congressional leaders advocating for his freedom. Safi was granted asylum last year as a result.

SEAN HANNITY ‘EXCITED’ TO HOST FOX NATION'S PATRIOT AWARDS, SAYS IT WILL CELEBRATE AMERICA'S ‘UNSUNG HEROES’

In her acceptance speech, Griffin advocated supporting local journalism and insisted AI cannot replace reporters on the field risking their lives to tell stories of the people in need around the world.

Among those she thanked in her speech were FOX News Media President Jay Wallace, Fox News Washington Bureau Chief Bryan Boughton and Fox News' director of DC story development NuNu Japaridze. They were there in support of Griffin as well as correspondent Lucas Tomlinson and DC field producers Krista Garvin and Liz Friden.

FOX NEWS CHANNEL DOMINATES CABLE NEWS AS CNN, MSNBC COLLAPSE TO EMBARRASSING WEEKLY LOWS

She also thanked her husband, NPR national security correspondent Greg Myre, who also attended the ceremony, noting that her ""happiest days were serving as a foreign correspondent" alongside him.

Griffin dedicated the award to "all the foreign correspondents who are on the front lines telling these important stories."

FOX NEWS MEDIA LIGHTS ‘ALL-AMERICAN CHRISTMAS TREE’ IN NYC, KICKING OFF HOLIDAY SEASON

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Griffin joined Fox News Channel in 1999 and has covered some of the biggest stories overseas from the decades-long Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the Benghazi terrorist attack, the killing of Osama bin Laden, the chaotic exit out of Afghanistan to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.