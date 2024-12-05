Expand / Collapse search
Fox News' Jennifer Griffin awarded 2024 Prize of Professional Excellence at the Foreign Press Awards

Griffin dedicated her award to 'all the foreign correspondents on the front lines'

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn Fox News
Published
Fox News' chief national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin was honored at the annual Foreign Press Awards ceremony Wednesday night hosted by The Association of Foreign Press Correspondents. 

Griffin received the 2024 Prize of Professional Excellence for her reporting on Abdul Wasi Safi, the Afghan soldier who served alongside the U.S. military in Afghanistan who trekked through ten countries across three continents following the Taliban's takeover only to be detained at the southern border. 

Griffin's coverage of Safi's five-month detainment led to congressional leaders advocating for his freedom. Safi was granted asylum last year as a result.

Jennifer Griffin

Fox News' chief national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin received the 2024 Prize of Professional Excellence from The Association of Foreign Press Correspondents.  (Fox News Media)

In her acceptance speech, Griffin advocated supporting local journalism and insisted AI cannot replace reporters on the field risking their lives to tell stories of the people in need around the world. 

Among those she thanked in her speech were FOX News Media President Jay Wallace, Fox News Washington Bureau Chief Bryan Boughton and Fox News' director of DC story development NuNu Japaridze. They were there in support of Griffin as well as correspondent Lucas Tomlinson and DC field producers Krista Garvin and Liz Friden.

Jennifer Griffin

L-R: Liz Friden, Lucas Tomlinson, Jay Wallace, Jennifer Griffin, Bryan Boughton, NuNu Japaridze, Krista Garvin (Fox News Media)

She also thanked her husband, NPR national security correspondent Greg Myre, who also attended the ceremony, noting that her ""happiest days were serving as a foreign correspondent" alongside him. 

Griffin dedicated the award to "all the foreign correspondents who are on the front lines telling these important stories."

Photo of Abdul Wasi Safi

Jennifer Griffin's reporting putting a spotlight on Afghan soldier Abdul Wasi Safi helped him be granted asylum after he was detained at the southern border while fleeing Taliban-controlled Afghanistan. (Sami-ullah Safi  )

Griffin joined Fox News Channel in 1999 and has covered some of the biggest stories overseas from the decades-long Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the Benghazi terrorist attack, the killing of Osama bin Laden, the chaotic exit out of Afghanistan to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. 

Joseph A. Wulfsohn is a media reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to joseph.wulfsohn@fox.com and on Twitter: @JosephWulfsohn.