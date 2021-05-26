FOX News International expanding into Asia, will now be available in 37 countries

FOX News International, FOX News Media’s international streaming service, is expanding into Asia, the company announced on Wednesday.

Beginning this week, the platform will be available throughout Japan, Hong Kong, Mongolia, Indonesia, Thailand, Maldives, and Turkey, where it debuted in March, bringing the platform to a total of 37 countries worldwide since launching in August.

FOX News International features live streams of FOX News Channel (FNC) and FOX Business Network (FBN) and a catalog of 20 on-demand programs. The platform first debuted in Mexico, before reaching countries throughout Europe and South America, including the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Spain, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Hungary, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Sweden, Costa Rica, Norway, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Slovakia, Iceland, Chile, Panama and Portugal.

April 2021 statistics from Adobe Analytics revealed that FOX News International marked record highs in engagement per viewer. The United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Sweden, Portugal, the Netherlands, Ireland, Mexico and Denmark were the top countries for app downloads, while those along with Belgium also recorded the highest engagement, according to Adobe Analytics, iOS, Android and FireTV unique viewer devices. Turkey was the third-best performing country in terms of downloads and the United Kingdom features the largest audience share and most engaged user-base among countries where the service is available.

Programs available on the service include Tucker Carlson Tonight, Hannity, The Ingraham Angle, FOX News @ Night with Shannon Bream, The Five, Outnumbered, Special Report with Bret Baier, The Story with Martha MacCallum, Outnumbered, Watters’ World, The Greg Gutfeld Show, Justice with Judge Jeanine, The Journal Editorial Report, MediaBuzz, Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo, FOX News Sunday with Chris Wallace, The Next Revolution with Steve Hilton, Life Liberty and Levin, and Maria Bartiromo’s Wall Street.

"We are excited to debut FOX News International, enabling our devoted audience overseas access to their trusted source for news and insightful analysis," FOX News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said when introducing the platform last year. "With a catalog of more than 20 signature programs on-demand and live streams of our linear networks, this new digital streaming service will ensure our viewers around the world never miss out on the latest from America’s leading news channel."

The service, priced at $6.99 per month, is available via iOS, Android, AppleTV and AndroidTV, and is also accessible through Amazon Fire TV.