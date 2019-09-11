Guy Benson: 2020 hopeful Joe Biden doesn't 'have the capacity' to energize voters

Former Vice President and 2020 Democratic candidate Joe Biden “does not have the capacity” to energize voters, according to radio host Guy Benson.

“He, I think, recognizes that he has this problem, but I’m not sure he has the capacity to fix it,” Benson told Dana Perino Wednesday on “The Daily Briefing.”

Benson's assessment came after New Hampshire state legislator and top Biden supporter Lou D’Allesandro said he needs to “energize his speeches” and be more “short,” “to the point, and “succinct.”

“And that senator drove an hour, basically, to stage an intervention with Biden. He’s a Biden endorser,” Benson said.

He went on to say: “The advice is sage advice that he’s giving Biden. The problem is: short, to the point, succinct, these are not the words that we associate with Joe Biden. We never have.”

Biden, the former vice president who’s been the frontrunner in the Democratic nomination race in nearly all surveys since even before launching his White House bid in April, stands at 28 percent among Democrats and independents who lean Democratic in a Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday morning. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., is in second at 18 percent.

“This is who he is and he’s, I’d say, maybe fuzzier and less sharp than ever so the advice is good, whether it can be followed through on and executed, I think is totally another question.”

Democratic presidential hopefuls will have their first debate featuring just the 10 leaders on Thursday. Previous sessions have stretched over two nights, which prevented the top candidates – Biden, and Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Warren -- from sharing the same stage.