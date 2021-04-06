Fox News dominates weekly ratings to overtake CNN among 2021 total day viewers

Fox News Channel dominated CNN and MSNBC last week, finishing as the most-watched cable news network in both total day and primetime viewers.

Fox News averaged 2.2 million viewers during the primetime hours of 8-11 p.m. from March 29 through April 4, while no other basic cable network cracked the two-million viewer plateau over that time period. MSNBC finished second with 1.6 million viewers, followed by TBS, ESPN and HGTV. CNN finished sixth, settling for only 1 million nightly primetime viewers.

"Tucker Carlson Tonight" was the most-watched cable news program of the week, averaging 2.9 million viewers. The weekly victory keeps Fox News as the top-rated network in all of cable during primetime in 2021.

Fox News averaged 1.2 million total day viewers during the same time period, with MSNBC finishing second with 1 million. CNN took third with an average of 816,000 viewers, and HGTV and ESPN joined the cable news networks among the top five. The total day performance put Fox News ahead of CNN among total day viewers for all of 2021.

Viewers flocked to Fox News on Friday to watch breaking news coverage of the deadly car attack at the U.S. Capitol, as the network averaged 1.6 million viewers from 1-6 p.m. ET to outdraw competition as details unfolded.

Meanwhile, CNN’s "Cuomo Prime Time" dropped a staggering 40 percent since the week of Jan. 25. The massive decline in viewership coincides with namesake host Chris Cuomo’s older brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D., embroiled in multiple scandals.

The Cuomo siblings were once the darling of liberal media, but accusations the governor may have underreported COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes, offered his younger brother special access to coronavirus tests, and multiple sexual harassment claims have tarnished the family name. CNN won’t allow Chris Cuomo to cover his brother’s multiple scandals after permitting him to interview the governor nine times last year.

All data courtesy of Nielsen Media Research.