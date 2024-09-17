Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Digital dominates in key metrics throughout news-heavy August

CNN, NY Times trailed in multiplatform views, multiplatform minutes during the jam-packed month of news

Brian Flood By Brian Flood , Joseph A. Wulfsohn Fox News
Published
DNC attendees on the record: Comparing Harris and Biden Video

DNC attendees on the record: Comparing Harris and Biden

Democratic National Convention attendees weighed in on how closely intertwined Vice President Kamala Harris' record is with President Joe Biden's.

Fox News Digital crushed competitors in key metrics during the momentous news cycle of August that featured the nomination of Vice President Kamala Harris at the Democratic National Convention (DNC).

Fox News Digital finished No. 1 in multiplatform minutes with 3.3 billion, compared to 2.3 billion for No. 2 CNN and 1.7 billion for The New York Times at No. 3. It was the 42nd consecutive month that Fox News Digital topped the competitive news brands including CBS News, NBC News, The Washington Post, ABC News, The New York Times, Insider and USA Today in the key measurable.

Fox News Digital also finished August No.1 with 1.7 billion multiplatform views during the news-heavy month to top all competitive news brands.

FOX NEWS DIGITAL CRUSHES CNN, NY TIMES IN KEY METRICS DURING UNPRECEDENTED JULY

Fox News Digital

Fox News Digital finished August No. 1 in multiplatform minutes and multiplatform views over other news brands.  (Fox News)

FoxBusiness.com also topped CNN Business, Bloomberg and Forbes in multiplatform minutes.

Additionally, Fox News maintained its dominance on social media as the most engaged news brand in August with 39 million total social interactions, according to Emplifi. 

FOX NEWS CHANNEL OUTDRAWS MSNBC, CNN DURING AUGUST TO FINISH WITH CABLE'S LARGEST AUDIENCE

Over 13.3 million of those interactions came from Facebook, 3.2 million came from X and 22.4 million came from Instagram, marking 100 consecutive months as the most engaged news brand on Instagram. 

On YouTube, Fox News reached a whopping 239 million views, an increase of 48% year-over-year, according to Shareablee. 

Kamala Harris takes the stage on Day 4 of the Democratic National Convention

Vice President Kamala Harris accepting the Democratic nomination for president marked the news-heavy month of August.  (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

August was jam-packed with major headlines. Vice President Kamala Harris officially accepted the Democratic nomination for president in Chicago following President Biden's abrupt exit from the 2024 race. Just days prior, she tapped Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate. 

Also occurring last month was the release of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who had been detained in Russia for more than a year over bogus espionage charges but was let go as part of an elaborate prisoner swap between the Biden administration and the Kremlin. 

FOX NEWS MEDIA PROPOSES SECOND HARRIS-TRUMP DEBATE MODERATED BY MARTHA MACCALLUM, BRET BAIER

Evan Gershkovich followed by his mother Ella Milman

Evan Gershkovich followed by his mother Ella Milman, smiles as he arrives at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on August 1, 2024.  (ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)

Brian Flood is a media editor/reporter for FOX News Digital. Story tips can be sent to brian.flood@fox.com and on Twitter: @briansflood. 