Fox News Digital crushes CNN, NY Times and all other news brands in key metrics during first quarter of 2024

Fox News Digital continued to drive the national conversation in the first quarter of 2024, finishing as the No. 1 news organization in both multiplatform minutes and multiplatform views during a jam-packed three months.

The first quarter of 2024 has seen everything from the daily headlines related to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war and 2024 presidential election to shocking squatter issues plaguing America. The first quarter also featured continued chaos along the southern border, NBC’s infamous Ronna McDaniel meltdown, Princess Kate’s shock cancer announcement, the release of former Special Counsel Robert Hur's report which put a spotlight on President Biden's mental acuity, all-things Taylor Swift, a State of the Union address, and much more.

Along the way, Fox News Digital reached a staggering 9.8 billion multiplatform minutes, up 11% compared to the first quarter of 2023, while No. 2 CNN managed 5.6 billion multiplatform minutes and went down -10% in the critical category.

It was the 12th consecutive quarter that Fox News Digital topped news brands, including CBS News, NBC News, Washington Post, ABC News, The New York Times, Insider and USA Today in multiplatform minutes.

Fox News Digital finished No.1 with 4.9 billion multiplatform views during the news-heavy quarter compared to 4.5 billion for The New York Times and 3.7 billion for CNN. It was Fox News Digital's 7th straight quarter leading this key metric.

Fox News Digital also had an average of 111 million monthly total digital multiplatform unique visitors.

Fox News’ mobile app was ahead of CNN’s app in unique visitors for the first quarter, averaging 5.8 million compared to 5.1 million.

Fox News Digital closed the quarter strong, posting 3.4 billion multiplatform minutes and 1.6 billion multiplatform views to win both categories in March.

Fox News remained the most-engaged news brand on social media during the quarter with 70.3 million total social interactions, marking the 40th consecutive quarter on top, according to Emplifi.

Fox News drove 17.5 million interactions on Facebook, 46.4 million Instagram interactions and 6.4 million X interactions for the quarter. On YouTube, Fox News had 569.2 million according to Shareablee.

FOXBusiness.com also notched 526 million multiplatform views, surpassing CNN Business for the 8th straight quarter. FOX Business’ videos on YouTube remained the most viewed among the business news competitive set for the 20th straight quarter, delivering 182 million views, according to Shareablee.

Traffic data courtesy of Comscore.