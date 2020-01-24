Fox News Digital had best year ever in 2019, topping CNN in key categories

Fox News has long dominated the television cable news ratings, but 2019 was also a banner year for Fox News Digital, which had its best year ever and set new highs across a variety of categories.

“Our enterprise reporting propelled Fox News Digital to its best year ever, averaging over 100 million monthly uniques for the first time in history and a second consecutive year as the leader in multiplatform minutes,” editor-in-chief Porter Berry said.

Fox News Digital had more than 19 billion multiplatform views in 2019, setting yearly highs in multiplatform views, average monthly multiplatform unique visitors, multiplatform minutes and average monthly mobile app unique visitors, according to Comscore.

“I am beyond proud of our dedicated team of journalists who consistently produce compelling and informative content across all our digital platforms, and look forward to continued success in the year ahead,” Berry added.

Fox News Digital grew 12 percent compared to 2018 in multiplatform views while most media organizations decreased year over year.

Fox News Digital also averaged 101 million unique monthly visitors -- an 11 percent increase over 2018 -- beating CNN.com in growth year over year. Fox News Digital also topped the news competitive set by driving 46.6 billion multiplatform minutes, up 35 percent on 2018. In December alone, Fox News Digital drove 3.5 billion multiplatform minutes, topping CNN.com for the 15th consecutive month.

Fox News Digital also beat CNN.com, NYTimes.com and WashingtonPost.com in both total views and total minutes.

All data was provided by Comscore.

Fox News has now been the most engaged news brand on social media – Twitter, Facebook and Instagram – for 64 consecutive months, according to Crowdtangle.