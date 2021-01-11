Fox News Channel to launch revamped daytime programming lineup

Fox News Channel announced a new programming lineup on Monday that includes Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino teaming up for a relaunched "America’s Newsroom," with John Roberts moving from the White House beat to the anchor desk and a new opinion program at 7 p.m. EST.

"As we kick off a new year, we are excited to announce new changes to our schedule. We have the best-in-class anchors, interviewers, reporters and talent in all of news media. This new powerful lineup ensures Fox News Media will continue to deliver outstanding coverage for our viewers who depend on the most trusted names in the business," Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said in an email to staffers.

The new version of "America’s Newsroom" with Hemmer and Perino will kick off the new schedule, as Hemmer returns to the program he originally co-anchored starting in 2007. Harris Faulkner will move to 11 a.m. ET with "The Faulkner Focus," followed by the network’s midday roundtable show "Outnumbered."

Roberts, fresh off a successful run as chief White House correspondent, will team up with Sandra Smith for a new two-hour news program, "America Reports."

Martha MacCallum’s "The Story" will move to 3 p.m. EST, followed by "Your World," "The Five" and "Special Report with Bret Baier."

A rotating group of Fox News opinion personalities will host the 7 p.m. hour, "FOX News Primetime," until a permanent host is named. Fox News’ primetime lineup of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," Hannity" "The Ingraham Angle" and "Fox News @ Night with Shannon Bream" will remain the same.

9-11 a.m. EST – "America’s Newsroom with Bill Hemmer & Dana Perino"

11 a.m. EST – "The Faulkner Focus"

12-1 p.m. EST – "Outnumbered"

1-3 p.m. EST – "America Reports with John Roberts & Sandra Smith"

3-4 p.m. EST – "The Story with Martha MacCallum"

4-5 p.m. EST – "Your World with Neil Cavuto"

5-6 p.m. EST – "The Five"

6-7 p.m. EST – "Special Report with Bret Baier"

7-8 p.m. EST – "FOX News Primetime"

All changes begin on January 18.