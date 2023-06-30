Fox News Channel honors Geraldo Rivera’s iconic career as he signs off from network

Fox News Channel celebrated the iconic career of Geraldo Rivera Friday during his last appearance on the network.

"Fox & Friends" co-host Steve Doocy called for everyone in the building to give Rivera a standing ovation as he announced the longtime Fox News personality.

"I am honored, I love Fox, I love the people at Fox, I always will," Rivera said, after he watched a video montage featuring his longtime Fox News and FOX Business colleagues.

"I’ll never let anyone separate us, but I am beyond grateful for this," he continued. "This is so deeply affecting, I love you for it. Thank you."

