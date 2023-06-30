Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Channel honors Geraldo Rivera’s iconic career as he signs off from network

Rivera joins 'Fox & Friends' in final Fox News appearance

Brian Flood
By Brian Flood | Fox News
Fox News Channel celebrated the iconic career of Geraldo Rivera Friday during his last appearance on the network.

"Fox & Friends" co-host Steve Doocy called for everyone in the building to give Rivera a standing ovation as he announced the longtime Fox News personality. 

"I am honored, I love Fox, I love the people at Fox, I always will," Rivera said, after he watched a video montage featuring his longtime Fox News and FOX Business colleagues.

"I’ll never let anyone separate us, but I am beyond grateful for this," he continued. "This is so deeply affecting, I love you for it. Thank you."

Fox News Channel celebrated the iconic career of Geraldo Rivera during his last appearance on the network on Friday.  (Fox News)

This is a developing story, more to come… 

