Fox News Channel honors Geraldo Rivera’s iconic career as he signs off from network
Rivera joins 'Fox & Friends' in final Fox News appearance
Fox News Channel celebrated the iconic career of Geraldo Rivera Friday during his last appearance on the network.
"Fox & Friends" co-host Steve Doocy called for everyone in the building to give Rivera a standing ovation as he announced the longtime Fox News personality.
"I am honored, I love Fox, I love the people at Fox, I always will," Rivera said, after he watched a video montage featuring his longtime Fox News and FOX Business colleagues.
"I’ll never let anyone separate us, but I am beyond grateful for this," he continued. "This is so deeply affecting, I love you for it. Thank you."
This is a developing story, more to come…