Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Fox News Channel’s big week of town hall events continues Tuesday with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

DeSantis will have a special event co-moderated by "Special Report" chief political anchor Bret Baier and "The Story" executive editor and anchor Martha MacCallum ahead of the critical Jan. 15 Iowa caucuses.

The DeSantis town hall at 6 p.m. ET comes after former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley sat down with Baier and MacCallum on Monday with one week until the Iowa caucuses.

FOX NEWS CHANNEL TO HOST TRUMP, DESANTIS AND HALEY FOR TOWN HALLS AHEAD OF CRITICAL IOWA CAUCUSES

Former President Trump takes the stage on Wednesday for a live town hall from Iowa at 9 p.m. ET, also co-moderated by Baier and MacCallum. The Trump town hall will focus on the leading issues facing voters in the Hawkeye State and across the nation.

Trump sat down with Baier last June, where the former president opened up about everything from his handling of classified documents, to his former Cabinet members who oppose his return to the White House, to the ongoing war in Ukraine. Wednesday’s event will be the first time Trump will sit with Baier and MacCallum jointly since May 2020.

On Monday, Haley argued that "Biden should be fired" after the Pentagon failed to disclose that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin had been hospitalized for elective surgery, leaving the president in the dark for a couple of days. "This is unbelievable that we have a situation like this."

HALEY FIRES BACK AT BIDEN, TRUMP, DESANTIS AT FOX NEWS TOWN HALL WITH ONE WEEK UNTIL IOWA CAUCUSES

"I have a problem with the fact that Biden is not talking to his secretary of Defense every single day anyway," Haley stressed.

Haley, who went after both sides, also said, "Just because President Trump says something doesn't make it true," and called DeSantis "desperate."

Baier and MacCallum also co-moderated the first Republican presidential primary debate in Milwaukee last year, which averaged 13 million viewers and is the most-watched debate of the 2024 cycle to date.

STATE OF THE RACE: ARE IOWA EXPECTATIONS TOO HIGH FOR TRUMP AND DESANTIS?

"Hannity," which usually airs at 9 p.m. ET, will be preempted on the night of the Trump town hall.

Fox News Channel recently finished 2023 as cable television’s most-watched network for the eighth consecutive year.

Fox News’ Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.