Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

Fox News Channel celebrates 10 years of ‘Outnumbered’

‘Outnumbered’ draws a larger audience than CNN and MSNBC combined at noon ET

Brian Flood By Brian Flood Fox News
Published
close
Outnumbered rips Katie Courtic for criticism of Trump supporters: Cringeworthy Video

Outnumbered rips Katie Courtic for criticism of Trump supporters: Cringeworthy

Outnumbered panelists sound off on former CBS News anchor Katie Couric after she claimed former President Trumps supporters are driven by anti-intellectualism and class resentment.

Fox News Channel’s "Outnumbered" debuted 10 years ago this week when four female panelists and #OneLuckyGuy forever changed the daytime cable news landscape. 

To celebrate the 10-year anniversary, "Outnumbered" will relive memorable moments, the decade’s most notable guests, and even look back at "Hairgate," when strong winds got the program’s coverage of the 2016 Republican National Convention off to a wild start. Viewers will also be treated to a behind-the-scenes look at the backgrounds of co-hosts Harris Faulkner, Emily Compagno and Kayleigh McEnany. The celebration will last the entire week. 

The groundbreaking show began when racist comments made by then-Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling were at the forefront of the news cycle, and "Outnumbered" has covered every relevant news story since through its signature format.

FOX NEWS CHANNEL THUMPS CNN, MSNBC VIEWERSHIP COMBINED DURING FIRST QUARTER OF 2024

OUTNUMBERED-2

Emily Compagno, Harris Faulkner and Kayleigh McEnany will celebrate 10 years of "Outnumbered" throughout the week. (FOX News Media) (Fox News)

Emily Compagno, Harris Faulkner and Kayleigh McEnany will celebrate 10 years of

"Outnumbered" debuted 10 years ago this week on Fox News Channel. (FOX News Media)

"Outnumbered" averaged just over one million total viewers in its first year, a remarkable feat for any midday cable news program, but it has grown significantly and emerged as one of Fox News’ signature programs. 

In 2024, "Outnumbered" has averaged 1.7 million viewers to increase 64% compared to its first year, outdrawing broadcast shows such as NBC’s "Today: Hoda & Jenna," "NBC News Daily," ABC’s "GMA: What U Need To Know" and CBS’ "The Talk." 

FOX NATION'S ‘PRISONER OF PUTIN’ EXAMINES EVAN GERSHKOVICH’S LIFE, RESILIENCE WHILE DETAINED IN RUSSIA

Outnumbered

Harris Faulkner on the debut episode of "Outnumbered." (FOX News Media)

"Outnumbered" is the No. 7 most-watched program across all of cable news, averaging a larger audience than anything MSNBC or CNN has to offer among both total viewers and the advertiser-coveted demo of adults ages 25-54. 

Faulkner has been a co-host since the launch of "Outnumbered," while Compagno and McEnany joined along the way. The program tackles top headlines from all angles and perspectives to create compelling conversation and unique television.

"Outnumbered" is the No. 1 show among all of basic cable in its time slot and defeats CNN and MSNBC combined at noon ET. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Brian Flood is a media editor/reporter for FOX News Digital. Story tips can be sent to brian.flood@fox.com and on Twitter: @briansflood. 