Fox News Channel celebrates 10 years of ‘Outnumbered’

Fox News Channel’s "Outnumbered" debuted 10 years ago this week when four female panelists and #OneLuckyGuy forever changed the daytime cable news landscape.

To celebrate the 10-year anniversary, "Outnumbered" will relive memorable moments, the decade’s most notable guests, and even look back at "Hairgate," when strong winds got the program’s coverage of the 2016 Republican National Convention off to a wild start. Viewers will also be treated to a behind-the-scenes look at the backgrounds of co-hosts Harris Faulkner, Emily Compagno and Kayleigh McEnany. The celebration will last the entire week.

The groundbreaking show began when racist comments made by then-Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling were at the forefront of the news cycle, and "Outnumbered" has covered every relevant news story since through its signature format.

"Outnumbered" averaged just over one million total viewers in its first year, a remarkable feat for any midday cable news program, but it has grown significantly and emerged as one of Fox News’ signature programs.

In 2024, "Outnumbered" has averaged 1.7 million viewers to increase 64% compared to its first year, outdrawing broadcast shows such as NBC’s "Today: Hoda & Jenna," "NBC News Daily," ABC’s "GMA: What U Need To Know" and CBS’ "The Talk."

"Outnumbered" is the No. 7 most-watched program across all of cable news, averaging a larger audience than anything MSNBC or CNN has to offer among both total viewers and the advertiser-coveted demo of adults ages 25-54.

Faulkner has been a co-host since the launch of "Outnumbered," while Compagno and McEnany joined along the way. The program tackles top headlines from all angles and perspectives to create compelling conversation and unique television.

"Outnumbered" is the No. 1 show among all of basic cable in its time slot and defeats CNN and MSNBC combined at noon ET.