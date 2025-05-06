Fox News Channel accounts for all top 1,000 cable news telecasts since Election Day

Fox News Channel now accounts for the top 1,000 cable news telecasts since Election Day as the network continues to dominate the landscape.

Since Election Day last November, Fox News has placed the top 1,013 cable news telecasts in television.

One of the highlights includes its coverage of President Donald Trump 's inauguration in January, when it drew 11.7 million viewers during his swearing-in, the highest-rated hour of the year so far.

MSNBC’s "The Rachel Maddow Show" didn’t appear on the list until 1,104th place, in a March 24 episode that netted 2.4 million viewers. Maddow returned to only airing on Mondays this week after putting her show on five nights a week for the first 100 days of the new Trump administration.

Since the election, Fox's total day cable news share is a whopping 65%, while its primetime share is 66%. In comparison, CNN drew 14% of cable news viewers in total day and 12% in primetime, while MSNBC got 20% and 22%, respectively.

Fox News has averaged 1.8 million viewers and 224,000 in the 25-54 demo across total day, and 2.7 million viewers and 335,000 in the 25-54 demo during primetime since Election Day, according to a release.

Fox News, which capped the highest-rated first 100 days in cable news history with a dominant April, posted 1.6 million viewers and 180,000 in the 25-54 demo the week of April 28 to May 4. In primetime, Fox averaged 2.5 million viewers and 256,000 in the demo.

In weekday primetime, Fox (2.9 million viewers) outpaced even NBC (2.5 million viewers), while CNN posted its worst week of the year with total day viewers (365,000 viewers) and with primetime ages 25-54 (81,000 viewers).

CBS, which is currently grappling with a $20 billion lawsuit from Trump over a "60 Minutes" segment last year, saw its nightly news program "CBS Evening News" hit its lowest-rated week ever with just 3.6 million viewers and 482,000 in the 25-54 demo.

Fox's "The Five" (3.7 million total, 366,000 in the demo) led cable news, while "Jesse Watters Primetime" delivered 3.3 million viewers and 364,000 in the demo, and "Special Report" drew 2.8 million viewers and 311,000 in the demo. "The Ingraham Angle" earned 2.7 million viewers and 323,000 in the demo. "Hannity" (2.6 million, 280,000) and "Fox News @ Night" (1.5 million, 180,000) also dominated their competition.

Fox's late-night show "Gutfeld!" secured 2.8 million and 298,000 in the demo, defeating broadcast competitors "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" on CBS (1.8 million total, 272,000 in demo), "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on ABC (1.4 million total, 231,000 in demo), and "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" on NBC (1.1 million total, 267,000 in demo).

During daytime, Fox News programs "The Will Cain Show" (2 million viewers), "Outnumbered (nearly 2 million), "America's Newsroom" (1.9 million), "The Faulkner Focus" (1.8 million), "The Story with Martha MacCallum" (1.8 million) and "America Reports" (1.75 million) all led NBC’s "Today Third Hour" (1,633,000 viewers) and ABC’s "GMA3" (1,261,000 viewers).

On Saturday, "My View With Lara Trump" was the most-watched show of the day at 1.6 million viewers, featuring an interview with Elon Musk. "FOX & Friends Weekend" followed with 1.5 million viewers, along with "Life, Liberty & Levin (1.4 million) and "FOX News Saturday Night with Jimmy Failla" (1.3 million).

On Sunday, Maria Bartiromo's "Sunday Morning Futures" was the day's top show at 1.6 million viewers, and "Sunday Night in America with Trey Gowdy" topped primetime with 1.5 million. "The Big Weekend Show" took 1.3 million viewers and 119,000 in the 25-54 demo, while "One Nation with Brian Kilmeade" posted 1.4 million viewers.

"FOX & Friends Weekend" was number one in the 25-54 demo with 148,000 viewers.