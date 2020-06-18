Fox News' Bret Baier to interview ex-Trump National Security Adviser John Bolton

Former National Security Adviser John Bolton will sit down with Fox News Channel chief political anchor Bret Baier for an interview to air on Tuesday, June 23, during “Special Report” at 6 p.m. ET.

The interview comes on the day Bolton’s controversial forthcoming memoir, “The Room Where It Happened,” is expected to hit stores.

BOLTON CLAIMS TRUMP SAID REPORTERS 'SHOULD BE EXECUTED,' REQUESTED DOJ SEEK JAIL TIME

Bolton claims in the memoir that President Trump once said reporters “should be executed” and even requested that his White House counsel contact the Justice Department to discuss whether jailing journalists would be possible.

Fox News has obtained a copy, but it has not yet been released and the Trump administration has taken steps to try to block its publication, claiming it contains confidential information.

The Justice Department is seeking an emergency injunction preventing the release of Bolton's book, saying he had deliberately bypassed the necessary classification review process and that his manuscript still contains classified information.

GIULIANI BLASTS BOLTON AS A 'TOTAL BACKSTABBER,' AMID MEMOIR CLAIMS

The president has slammed the memoir as “pure fiction” on Thursday and said his former national security adviser is “trying to get even” after he fired him from his post last year.

