Fox News beats ABC, NBC, CBS during weekday primetime while CNN has lowest-rated week of year

Fox News Channel beat all broadcast networks in a key metric last week as CNN had its lowest-rated week of the year.

Fox News averaged 2.7 million viewers during primetime on weekdays from May 26-30, compared to 2.4 million for NBC, 2.4 million for CBS and 2.3 million for ABC.

While Fox News prevailed against the trio of broadcast networks, it also obliterated CNN.

Fox News averaged 1.5 million total day viewers from May 26 through June 1, compared to a dismal 308,000 for CNN. During primetime, Fox News averaged 2.3 million viewers while CNN settled for only 374,000.

It was much of the same among the advertiser-coveted demographic of adults aged 25-54, as Fox News delivered 175,000 total day demo viewers and 240,000 during primetime, compared to 49,000 total day and 61,000 primetime demo viewers for CNN.

CNN finished with its worst week of the year across both primetime and total day as Fox News had its highest cable news share since inauguration week. Along the way, the top 100 cable news telecasts for the week all aired on Fox News.

"The Five" averaged 3.7 million total viewers and 409,000 in the critical demo to lead cable news in both categories.

"Special Report with Bret Baier," "The Ingraham Angle," "Jesse Watters Primetime," "Hannity," "FOX News @ Night," "Gutfeld!," "Outnumbered," "The Will Cain Show," "America’s Newsroom," "America Reports" and Harris Faulkner’s "The Faulkner Focus" all had strong weeks, too, to help Fox News crush CNN.

