Fox News to air first interview with stranded astronauts since their return to Earth

NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams will sit down with Fox News anchor Bill Hemmer for their first interview since returning to Earth on "America's Newsroom" on Monday.

Hemmer's live interview from the Lyndon B. Johnson Space Center in Houston will air on the top-rated morning news program, which broadcasts from 9-11 A.M. ET. The astronauts will discuss their experience of being stranded in space since last June, the efforts to bring them back, and the future of space exploration.

Wilmore and Williams, two veteran NASA astronauts and retired U.S. Navy test pilots, had been stuck in space since last June, after their eight-day mission was derailed when their Boeing Starliner spacecraft encountered technical issues. NASA decided it was unsafe to send the astronauts back on the spacecraft, and it returned to Earth unmanned in September.

A rescue mission, conducted by NASA and SpaceX, helped bring the astronauts home on March 18. In all, they were stranded in space for 286 days.

SpaceX, part of NASA’s commercial crew program, has conducted 10 operational human spaceflight missions , including the most-recent Crew-10 launch that is enabling Wilmore and Williams to come home by bringing new astronauts to staff the ISS.

The White House has used the astronauts' lengthy stay in space to criticize the Biden administration for not acting with "urgency" to bring them home.

