Fox Nation's fresh acquisition 'JAIL' pulls back the curtain on America's shocking criminal justice system

Fox Nation is kicking off March by debuting its brand-new acquisition, "JAIL," featuring an exclusive look into the criminal justice system through the lens of America's corrections officers.

From their initial arrival and interactions with corrections officers - through booking, fingerprinting, and processing - Fox Nation subscribers can now catch a rare glimpse into the reality of America's criminal justice industry through the breathtaking show, "JAIL," all seasons of which are available for streaming.

From the producers of the long-standing, award-winning show ‘COPS’ – which recently found a permanent home on Fox Nation – comes this series off-shoot, giving Fox Nation subscribers a front-row seat to suspected criminals' day-to-day experiences and interactions behind bars.

In its inaugural episode, Deputy John Burks of the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office takes viewers under his wing, revealing some of the shocking realities of the criminal justice system. Based at David L. Moss Criminal Justice Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Burks shared that he was seeking an "exciting" job when he stumbled upon a role in corrections.

"I've been stationed at the jail for the past year and a half as a deputy. I wanted a job that was exciting, that was something new every single day, that wasn't the same thing over and over and over again. It's a job that's got interesting people and I also enjoy helping the public," Deputy John Burks said during the episode.

Burks' job is nothing short of exciting – not long after the interview, he was called to break up a violent brawl between two inmates. For most correctional officers, dealing with violent inmates is just another day on the job.

Before finding its way to Fox Nation, the show began airing on CourtTV in 2005 titled "Inside American Jail," then migrated to MyNetworkTV in 2007, rebranding itself as "JAIL." The first three seasons were distributed by 20th Century Fox.



Since its inception, the show has bounced around several cable networks and platforms, but has since found a home at Fox Nation.

