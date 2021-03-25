Finding his religion: How Jimmy Carter's faith and influence spread beyond American borders

Former President Jimmy Carter’s Christian beliefs had a tremendous influence while he served in the White House, a recent episode on Fox Nation details.

"When he ran for president, he had no hesitation telling reporters he was a born-again Christian," the host, Teaching Pastor Robert J. Morgan, said in a Fox Nation episode of "100 Bible Verses that Made America."

The latest episode of the series - which serves to re-live moments in history that were shaped by religious beliefs - explains how Carter’s open Bible and deep faith fueled his work. As the longest-living former president, his life shows us how our temporary defeats can lead to a deeper faith and to a life of greater service.

Though he served as the 39th President of the United States, his devout faith extended well beyond American borders.

"When the president visited Soviet-dominated Warsaw, Poland, First Secretary Edward Gierek asked to speak to him privately. As Carter later recalled, Gierek said that he espoused atheism as a Communist, but, that his mother was a Christian and had recently visited the Vatican," said Morgan.

Gierek asked Carter if he could explain the foundations of his faith. Carter seized the opportunity to do just that.

Morgan continued sharing what Carter had recalled about his conversation with Gierek: "He listened as I responded, and then I asked him if he would consider accepting Jesus as his personal savior." Morgan said Carter claimed Gierek replied that he was "prohibited from making public professions of faith."

Carter never knew of Gierek’s decision to accept Christ before his death in 2001.

