Fox Nation expands faith-based content with 'Charlton Heston Presents the Bible'

"Charlton Heston Presents The Bible" joins Fox Nation's extensive collection of faith-based content as the latest addition to the subscription-based streaming service.

The series details the story of Jesus of Nazareth, closely examining his ministry and message. Heston paints a picture of youthful promise and intense preparation, focussing on strength, compassion, faith and prophecy in a biblical story that helped shape history.

"I’m an actor. I tell stories. I chose these because they’re the best stories on Earth," Heston says.

In the first of Heston's acclaimed four-part series, the renowned actor serves as a storyteller. An ancient Roman amphitheater and other locales in Israel provide the settings for the Oscar winner as he relies on the King James text, his dramatic skill and insightful observations with the help of detailed visuals and music to give flesh and bone to the Biblical wonder.

Discussing the series that debuted in 2011, Heston said, "I’ve never done anything that excited me more, and I hope you, too, will share this experience with me."

