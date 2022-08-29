Fox Nation's 'Escape from Afghanistan' depicts 'Save Our Allies' effort to rescue thousands from Taliban

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox Nation's "Escape from Afghanistan" depicts how a brutal end to America's longest war prompted one group to go above and beyond to rescue Americans and U.S. allies held behind enemy lines.

The film, now available for streaming on Fox Nation, shows how the volunteer group "Save Our Allies" began its operations when one Afghan interpreter was under siege by the Taliban.

Aziz, a loyal interpreter to the United States, feared for his life as U.S. forces left the country. The group knew it needed to act or Aziz and his family would pay the ultimate price.

DAUGHTER OF FIRST AMERICAN KILLED IN AFGHANISTAN: MIKE SPANN'S LEGACY IS GREATER THAN A ‘HEADLINE ON THE NEWS’

"They told me that they are Taliban," Aziz noted. "They said, you are working for the infidels. We are going to kill your whole family."

Chad Robichaux, co-founder of "Save Our Allies," worked with Aziz for years, becoming close friends over a series of deployments.

"I can name at least three times that Aziz put his life in risk to save mine," Robichaux recalled. "But outside of those specific incidents, he probably saved my life every day. Don't eat that. Don't walk there. You're going to blow up. Keep your mouth closed right now. If someone hears you talk, we're going to be killed. Every moment of the day was him keeping me alive."

The valiant effort to help him escape the Taliban-controlled nation prompted Robichaux to go above and beyond to successfully rescue Aziz and thousands of others that worked with U.S. forces for decades.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The "Save Our Allies" team, which consisted of 12 people, have evacuated around 12,000 people from the war-torn country. They worked with the U.S. government along the way, and were ultimately given a hangar, ramp, and other tools to continue operations.

Tim Kennedy, another co-founder of the heroic group and Army veteran, was also involved in rescuing thousands during the chaos last August.