Afghanistan
Published

Fox Nation's 'Escape from Afghanistan' depicts 'Save Our Allies' effort to rescue thousands from Taliban

'Save Our Allies' rescued thousands as US forces left Afghanistan in August 2021

By Bailee Hill | Fox News
Streaming now on Fox Nation: 'Escape from Afghanistan' Video

Streaming now on Fox Nation: 'Escape from Afghanistan'

In August 2021, U.S. forces withdrew from Afghanistan and the Taliban were back in power. One group answered the call of duty and volunteered to save our allies. Their effort to rescue one interpreter turned into an evacuation saving thousands.

Fox Nation's "Escape from Afghanistan" depicts how a brutal end to America's longest war prompted one group to go above and beyond to rescue Americans and U.S. allies held behind enemy lines. 

The film, now available for streaming on Fox Nation, shows how the volunteer group "Save Our Allies" began its operations when one Afghan interpreter was under siege by the Taliban. 

Aziz, a loyal interpreter to the United States, feared for his life as U.S. forces left the country. The group knew it needed to act or Aziz and his family would pay the ultimate price. 

DAUGHTER OF FIRST AMERICAN KILLED IN AFGHANISTAN: MIKE SPANN'S LEGACY IS GREATER THAN A ‘HEADLINE ON THE NEWS’

"They told me that they are Taliban," Aziz noted. "They said, you are working for the infidels. We are going to kill your whole family."

Chad Robichaux, co-founder of "Save Our Allies," worked with Aziz for years, becoming close friends over a series of deployments. 

Taliban fighters guard at the site of an explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, June 18, 2022. Several explosions and gunfire ripped through a Sikh temple in Afghanistan's capital. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

"I can name at least three times that Aziz put his life in risk to save mine," Robichaux recalled. "But outside of those specific incidents, he probably saved my life every day. Don't eat that. Don't walk there. You're going to blow up. Keep your mouth closed right now. If someone hears you talk, we're going to be killed. Every moment of the day was him keeping me alive."

The valiant effort to help him escape the Taliban-controlled nation prompted Robichaux to go above and beyond to successfully rescue Aziz and thousands of others that worked with U.S. forces for decades. 

The "Save Our Allies" team, which consisted of 12 people, have evacuated around 12,000 people from the war-torn country. They worked with the U.S. government along the way, and were ultimately given a hangar, ramp, and other tools to continue operations. 

Tim Kennedy: People need to understand what happened in Afghanistan Video

Tim Kennedy, another co-founder of the heroic group and Army veteran, was also involved in rescuing thousands during the chaos last August. 

"The Taliban is brutal in a way that is truly indescribable," Kennedy said in the Fox Nation special. "The unconscionable, indiscriminate disregard for human life is something that Americans can't understand unless you've seen it."

Bailee Hill is an associate editor with Fox News Digital.