'FOX & Friends' to air special series highlighting Trump's potential VP picks

"FOX & Friends" will air a special series featuring former President Trump's potential vice presidential picks and their significant others starting Wednesday.

The first part of the two-part interview series will dive into the potential running mates' policy stances, their top priorities if elected vice president and why they would be the best candidate for the position.

In the second part of the interview, the potential candidates will be joined by their significant others, who will share what qualities their partners would bring to a possible second Trump administration.

The series will kick off Wednesday, June 26, with "FOX & Friends" co-host Lawrence Jones sitting down with Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, and his wife, Usha Vance, in Cincinnati, Ohio.

On Thursday, June 27, co-host Ainsley Earhardt will speak with Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., and his fiancee, Mindy Noce, in Charleston, South Carolina.

On Monday, July 1, co-host Brian Kilmeade will interview North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and his wife, Kathryn Burgum, in North Dakota.

There has been much speculation as to whom Trump will pick as his running mate going into the November election. Trump has said he will announce his decision at the upcoming RNC convention next month in Milwaukee.

Other names that have been floated on the potential VP shortlist in recent weeks include Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., and former HUD Secretary Dr. Ben Carson.

Trump's pick will ultimately join him to face off against President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in November.

The 2024 presidential election cycle is starting to ramp up this week with Thursday's CNN Presidential Debate, which will be simulcast on Fox News Channel. The highly anticipated political showdown will be the first time Trump and Biden share the stage since 2020.