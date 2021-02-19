Expand / Collapse search
FOX Bet Super 6 Quiz Show: Answer sports, entertainment questions for chance to win $10,000

App free to download and games free to enter

By David Montanaro | | This article was produced in partnership with FOX Bet |
Fox News contributor Tom Shillue on the chance for viewers to win big.

The FOX Bet Super 6 is offering players a chance to win $10,000 in Friday's Quiz Show game, Fox News' Tom Shillue announced Friday on "Fox & Friends," featuring questions on NASCAR, golf, business and entertainment. 

The FOX Bet Super 6 app is free to download and the Quiz Show is free to play. All players have to do is answer six multiple-choice questions correctly on topics ranging from sports to weather to entertainment to politics for a chance at the grand prize. 

The "Friends" hosts took their shot at answering the questions on Friday's show. This week's multiple-choice questions are on Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race, the PGA Tour's Genesis Invitational this weekend, the price of Bitcoin and who will tweet the most among Britney Spears, Joe Biden, Elon Musk and more.

More than $3.6 million has been paid out to Super 6 winners so far, including throughout the NFL season. App users can also play the weekly NASCAR contest for a chance to win $25,000 by picking the first six finishers of the race. This week's O’Reilly Auto Parts 253 road course race at Daytona airs on FOX at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. 

FOX Bet Super 6 is available nationwide with the exception of Washington state.

FOX Bet is an online and mobile sportsbook originally developed through a first-of-its-kind national media and sports wagering partnership in the United States between The Stars Group Inc. and FOX Sports, a unit of Fox Corporation. On May 5, 2020, Flutter Entertainment Plc announced its acquisition of and subsequent merger with The Stars Group.

