FOX Bet Super 6 'Quiz Show': $10,000 up for grabs answering questions on the NBA finals, Bitcoin

Another $10,000 is on the line this weekend in the FOX Bet Super 6 "Quiz Show," a weekly contest that features six multiple-choice questions. This week's set of questions involve sports, entertainment, and more.

All contestants have to do each week is try to correctly answer six multiple-choice questions on topics ranging from sports to weather to entertainment to politics for a shot at the grand prize. The FOX Bet Super 6 app is free to download and the contests are free to enter.

This week's "Quiz Show" questions hone in on the recuperating entertainment industry after COVID-19 closed movie theatres last year — like how well ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ might perform at the box office this weekend. And sports fans will rejoice; with the NBA Finals playing out between the Phoenix Suns and the Milwaukee Bucks, and the USA's men's soccer team set to square off against Canada Sunday for the CONCACAF Gold Cup, sports fans are sure to score on Super 6.



For those who invest their time and attention elsewhere, you'll be able to put your Bitcoin knowledge to use — and maybe even earn some currency doing it.

More than $4.6 million has been paid out to various Super 6 contest winners so far, including throughout the last NFL season and during the current NASCAR season. App users can also play other games answering questions on various sporting events, the stock market and more.

FOX Bet Super 6 is available nationwide with the exception of Washington state.

