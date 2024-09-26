Four celebrities who have rejected conservative fans: 'I have no respect for you'

The November presidential election is less than 40 days away and liberal celebrities are increasingly speaking out. Howard Stern drew controversy recently after he attacked Donald Trump voters as "stupid" and said he didn't care if he lost them as listeners. But Stern wasn't the first liberal celebrity to tell conservatives not to listen or watch.

Here are four prominent celebrities from radio, television and music, who've bluntly told conservative fans that they are unwelcome.

1. Stern 'hates' Trump voters, doesn’t mind losing 'half my audience'

Earlier this month, SiriusXM radio host Howard Stern said that he hates supporters of former President Trump.

"I don't agree with Trump politically, I don't think he should be anywhere near the White House. I don't hate the guy. I hate the people who vote for him. I think they're stupid. I do. I'll be honest with you, I have no respect for you," he said on "The Howard Stern Show."

The liberal shock jock said he doesn’t mind losing "half [his] listeners" who disagree with his politics and fully expects "hate mail" from Trump supporters, after delivering that polarizing statement.

It isn't the first time Stern has lashed out at Trump supporters. Ahead of the 2020 election, he said, "I don’t hate Donald. I hate you for voting for him, for not having intelligence. For not being able to see what’s going on with the coronavirus, for not being able to see what the Justice Department is doing. I hate you. I don’t want you here."

2. Jimmy Kimmel on Republicans not watching: ‘Well, not good riddance, but riddance’

In 2017, ABC late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel was asked if he was concerned he was driving away his audience with his increasing turn to the left after former President Trump entered the White House.

"I saw — I don’t know if it was a study or a poll or some combination of those two things — that, like, three years ago, I was equally liked by Republicans and Democrats, and then Republican numbers went way down, like, 30% or whatever," Kimmel told "CBS Sunday Morning" in the 2017 interview.

"And, you know, as a talk-show host, that’s not ideal, but I would do it again in a heartbeat," he continued.

"Good riddance?" the reporter followed up.

"Well, not good riddance, but riddance," Kimmel replied.

A January 2024 study by the Media Research Center found that 81% of all political jokes told on major late night comedy shows in 2023 targeted conservatives. Kimmel’s show had the highest rate of anti-conservative jokes for a single show out of the six. Of the 2,215 political jokes made on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," 1,960, or 88% were directed at conservatives.

3. Hayley Williams, lead singer for Paramore, saying of DeSantis voters: 'You're f---ing dead to me'

"Paramore" lead singer Hayley Williams has gone after supporters of Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as well as former President Trump, while performing on stage.

During a concert in Atlantic City, New Jersey in 2023, the rock singer cursed out those in the audience who were thinking of voting for then-presidential candidate DeSantis in the 2024 presidential race .

"And if you vote for Ron DeSantis, you’re f---ing dead to me," she said.

This past week during her band’s iHeartRadio Music Festival, Williams lectured listeners to vote against Trump unless they wanted to "live in a dictatorship."

"Project 2025 is Donald Trump’s playbook for controlling and punishing women, poor people, people of color, and the LGBTQ+ community. It is time for all Americans to band together and to finally defeat the Trump agenda," she said directly to the camera. "And the only way to do that is by confronting him at the polls."

4. Pink tells pro-lifers to 'Never F---ing Listen to My Music Again'

Singer Pink went on a rampage against pro-life conservatives after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade in June of 2022.

"Let's be clear: if you believe the government belongs in a woman's uterus, a gay persons business or marriage, or that racism is okay- THEN PLEASE IN THE NAME OF YOUR LORD NEVER F---ING LISTEN TO MY MUSIC AGAIN. AND ALSO F--- RIGHT OFF. We good?" the singer wrote on X (then Twitter), according to People Magazine and other outlets. The social media post has since been deleted.

The singer recently performed at the 2024 Democratic National Convention.

Conservative film critic Christian Toto, host of The Hollywood in Toto podcast, told Fox News Digital these celebrities should be "careful of what they wish for."

"Today's stars live in bubble-like communities where they don't get to see, meet or be challenged by those with opposing viewpoints. They read only a select number of news outlets and have mentally demonized 'the other.' For Stern, his millions are already deposited in the bank, and all he cares about now is the approval of corporate Hollywood. Rockers who take this pose think they're being edgy. The reality? It's just the opposite."

"Kimmel recently predicted the end of late-night TV is coming sooner than you think. His willingness to kiss off half his audience helps explain why," Toto told Fox News Digital.

Fox News' Yael Halon, Nikolas Lanum and Gabriel Hays contributed to this report.