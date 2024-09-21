Expand / Collapse search
Rock singer uses concert to unleash on danger of Trump reelection: ‘Do you want to live in a dictatorship?’

Paramore lead singer Hayley Williams warned, 'Project 2025 is Donald Trump’s playbook for controlling and punishing women'

Gabriel Hays Fox News
Published
Paramore lead singer Hayley Williams took a moment during her band’s iHeartRadio Music Festival set Friday to rip on former President Trump.

Williams, who has lashed out at GOP politicians in previous sets, blasted Trump in an angry onstage message and screamed at voters to "finally defeat" his agenda.

"Do you want to live in a dictatorship? Well, show up and vote," the singer said to the iHeartRadio crowd.

Hayley Williams and Donald Trump

Paramore singer Hayley Williams lashed out at former President Trump during a recent concert.  (Gareth Cattermole/TAS24 / Contributor | Spencer Platt / Staff)

While wearing an outfit inspired by legendary Blondie lead singer Debbie Harry, Williams approached the film crew at the edge of the stage Friday night, knelt down, and gave her anti-Trump screed right to the camera.

As the band behind her continued playing their song, "Big Man, Little Dignity," the singer warned about the threat of Project 2025, saying it’s Trump’s agenda to hurt women and other minorities in the country. 

"Project 2025 is Donald Trump’s playbook for controlling and punishing women, poor people, people of color, and the LGBTQ+ community. It is time for all Americans to band together and to finally defeat the Trump agenda."

Getting louder, she continued, "And the only way to do that is by confronting him at the polls." 

She concluded by screaming into the camera for Americans to vote.

Despite Williams, other media figures, and liberal politicians still insisting that Project 2025 – The Heritage Foundation’s agenda outline for a potential conservative presidential administration – is tied to the former President, Trump has denied any involvement with Project 2025.

"I disagree with some of the things they’re saying, and some of the things they’re saying are absolutely ridiculous and abysmal," Trump said last month.

Paramore performing

Hayley Williams of Paramore performs at the Paramore "This Is Why" Tour at the Kia Forum on July 20, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images) (Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Williams used her band’s performance time at the Adjacent Music Festival in Atlantic City, New Jersey last year to rage against potential Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., voters when he was a Republican presidential candidate.

"And if you vote for Ron DeSantis, you’re f---ing dead to me," she told the Atlantic City crowd, which cheered in support.

Earlier in 2023, Williams shared an Instagram post ripping multiple GOP-sponsored bills aimed at banning drag shows in Tennessee where children are present. 

"Drag is not a crime. Gender-affirming health care for all, including our youth, is a necessity," she wrote, adding, "Once again our state has passed two regressive and unfathomably harmful bills. We stand in solidarity with our LGBTQIA+ family and local LGBTQIA+ orgs in this fight, not only for inclusion for our friends & family in the queer community, but for radical acceptance and empowerment for each of them."

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

