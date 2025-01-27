Records from the University of Colorado Boulder show college pursued race-based hiring

The University of Colorado Boulder allegedly discriminated against potential employees by race, according to recently obtained university records.

Documents posted by Manhattan Institute senior fellow John Sailer allegedly show that the different departments and programs across the school had hiring practices that looked to hire individuals based on race.

One document said their "aim is specifically to hire a Black, Indigenous, or Latinx faculty member."

In a Wall Street Journal oped published by Sailer and Louis Galarowicz, a research fellow at the National Association of Scholars, entitled, "How DEI Conquered the University of Colorado," in which they share how the college embedded DEI into their practices.

They wrote how that a majority of staff at the University of Colorado Boulder "were hired through the university’s Faculty Diversity Action Plan." This was a special funded program that focused on diversity hiring for faculty that began in 2020 until it was restructured in 2023.

Sailer and Galarowicz highlighted an university official that said since the program was created, approximately 90% of its hires came through the diversity program, or were "spousal hires.'

A record from the Department of Journalism told the school's administration that "Our commitment, should we be successful with this application, is to hire someone from the BIPOC community…"

An instance from the Department of Ethnic Studies said, "We have an urgent and qualified need for BIPOC femme/women of color faculty," adding that the candidate should be a "thematic cluster hire in racism and racial inequality ."

According to Inside Higher Ed, cluster hiring is when a university hires multiple scholars into one or more departments based on shared, interdisciplinary research interests.

On its website , the University of Colorado Boulder states that it created five goals in February 2022 to "advance diversity, equity and inclusion on our campus," including "employee skills and development, student achievement outcomes, community building, employee recruitment outcomes, and preparing students to participate in a diverse democracy."

In a statement to Fox News Digital, the University of Colorado Boulder said that they are "committed to serve all of Colorado’s communities, with their many differences and perspectives."

"We will continue our pursuit of this mission, and to our goals of providing top-notch education, access and affordability to students from all walks of life and supporting faculty in the pursuit of groundbreaking research and creative work to improve lives. We will continue to comply with university, state and federal law," the statement reads.

Last week, President Donald Trump issued an executive order to safeguard civil rights and end diversity, equity, and inclusion programs.

The executive order "terminates ‘ diversity, equity, and inclusion ’ (DEI) discrimination in the federal workforce, and in federal contracting and spending."

The University of Colorado Boulder additionally told Fox News Digital that "since a new chancellor arrived in July 2024, and in anticipation of a leadership transition in the provost’s office, the university is reviewing many programs across the campus."

