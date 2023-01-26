Former White House press secretary unloads on Karine Jean-Pierre: 'I would feel shamed'

Despite efforts from the White House to stonewall information on President Biden's classified documents, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby provided basic answers to Fox News' Peter Doocy, who asked about the protocol surrounding classified document SCIFs (sensitive compartmented information facilities). Former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer reacted to Kirby's response Thursday on "America Reports," stressing that the answers should have been provided by White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre instead.

JOHN KIRBY: ‘EVERYBODY’ KNOWS THE RULES ON CLASSIFIED DOCS

ARI FLEISCHER: The press secretary in this case, her political and personal needs dovetail perfectly with the stonewalling needs of the Biden White House. And that's why she won't answer any questions. I could have played that game innumerable times as press secretary. But you get to the point where you say, "I've got an obligation. Actually, these are fair questions, good questions, and they deserve answers. And I'm the press secretary. It's my burden to answer them." And that's what you do as press secretary. In so many ways I would feel shamed if somebody else took to the podium and answered the questions that it was my job to answer. And I think a little bit of that is what you saw yesterday.