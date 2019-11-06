Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Fox News Flash
Published

Former Tulsa officer fires back at Joy Behar for suggesting politicians keep gun confiscation a 'secret'

By Joshua Nelson | Fox News
close
Arizona county declares itself a sanctuary area for Second Amendment rightsVideo

Arizona county declares itself a sanctuary area for Second Amendment rights

Mohave County, Arizona declares itself a 'Second Amendment Sanctuary County' in a symbolic commitment to gun owners.

Former Tulsa police officer Dianna Muller pushed back on “The View” host Joy Behar for encouraging politicians to keep their plans to confiscate guns a secret until they hold office.

“It’s reinforcing the fact that conservatives feel like the liberals are prepared to lie, cheat, and steal in order to win,” Muller told “Fox & Friends” on Wednesday.

JOY BEHAR: DON'T TELL AMERICANS BEFORE YOU TAKE THEIR GUNS

Behar was discussing former 2020 presidential hopeful Beto O'Rourke, a Democrat from Texas, and said it was foolish of him to announce his plans for gun confiscation before he was elected. She advised all politicians to go after the country's guns after they've assumed office.

"They should not tell everything they’re going to do. If you're going to take people’s guns away, wait until you get elected -- then take the guns away," she said. "Don’t tell them ahead of time."

Behar fires crude insult at Mitch McConnell after he expressed opposition to Trump tariffsVideo

BEHAR TURNS ON FELLOW DEM'S $1G A MONTH IDEA: 'NOT A LONG-TERM SOLUTION'

Co-host Meghan McCain also weighed in on the issue and said O'Rourke - who has since ended his presidential bid - has poisoned the well and scared off independent voters from the Democratic Party.

“How disgusting is it that a woman with such reach and such influence on millions of viewers on a major network can propose for a candidate to lie in order to get their way and then impose a different will on the people,” Muller said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

O'Rourke, a former congressman, dropped out of the 2020 race on Friday, telling supporters, "It is clear to me now that this campaign does not have the means to move forward successfully."

Muller made headlines recently for her fiery defense of the Second Amendment at a House hearing on taking away assault weapons.

Fox News’ Nick Givas contributed to this report.

Joshua Nelson is a freelance reporter for Fox News.