Former Trump economic adviser: This is Trump's 'Churchillian-moment'

A former top economics adviser to President Donald Trump did not mince words when it came to describing the challenge posed to the country and the president by the coronavirus outbreak.

"Let's face it, this is his Churchillian moment," said Fox News contributor and Heritage Foundation distinguished visiting fellow Stephen Moore, in reference to former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, who led his nation through the darkest days of the Second World War.

"He has to step up," Moore continued on Fox Nation's "Deep Dive" on Monday. "He's going to be judged by voters over what he does over the next six weeks and how he deals with this crisis.

"I think it's time for big, bold steps in terms of... calling up the reserves, the military, whatever it takes to make sure we have the screening and the testing and all of the things that are necessary to contain this in a big way, because he has to step up right now and be the president, the commander-in-chief," said Moore.

Vice President Mike Pence announced during a White House coronavirus task force news conference on Tuesday that the president has directed the task force to examine how the Department of Defense can improve the capacity of the U.S. health care system to respond to the outbreak.

"There's two lanes that DOD can provide, in addition to the many medical supplies, to augment our national reserves," said the vice president, "The president has tasked us to evaluate and make available and to consider every request from governors, for either field hospitals, expanding facilities or the Army Corps of Engineers who could retrofit existing buildings."

"I think that this is going to prove to be President Trump's finest hour because he is facing this challenge head-on," added Jenna Ellis, senior legal adviser to Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.

"I think that getting advice from all of the different players and then making a confident decision is why our founders had a commander-in-chief that had the authority, but the limited authority that a president does.

"They put that in the hands of a citizen because they understood that someone like President Trump, who has taken advantage of the American experiment, would be in the best hands for America," she concluded.

