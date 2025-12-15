Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Media

Former 'SNL' star wants Democrats to jail ICE agents if they take back Congress after the midterm elections

Former 'SNL' star made comments during appearance on Nicolle Wallace's podcast

By Alexander Hall Fox News
close
Comedian Leslie Jones calls to jail ICE agents after Democrats win midterms Video

Comedian Leslie Jones calls to jail ICE agents after Democrats win midterms

Former "SNL" actress Leslie Jones called to jail the ICE agents who carried out President Donald Trump's immigration enforcement agenda, arguing they knew they were doing the wrong thing.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former "Saturday Night Live" cast member Leslie Jones on Monday called for Democrats to arrest Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers if they take back Congress after the midterm elections. 

"I don't know. It just feels like the upside down world," Jones told MS NOW host Nicolle Wallace on her "The Best People" podcast. "You see somebody that's doing something completely terrible, like some of these influencers, these crazy folks, and we let them go because freedom of speech, of course, but there should be accountability."

"Like gravity," Wallace said, "things should fall."

DEM-BACKED ‘DIGNITY’ BILL COULD STRIP ICE OF DETENTION POWERS, ERASE IMMIGRATION ENFORCEMENT, CRITICS WARN

Leslie Jones speaks on stage

Leslie Jones performs onstage during Netflix Is A Joke Festival: Outside Joke at Hollywood Palladium on May 4, 2024, in Los Angeles, California.  (Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Netflix)

"You can't continue to keep doing some wrong, you know, and you're not gonna pay for that," Jones said.

When asked by Wallace how this era ends, Jones offered an ideal scenario that she says would occur if Democrats win the midterms. 

DEMOCRATIC CONGRESSMAN CLAIMS TRUMP'S ICE IS 'PRIMARILY GOING AFTER INNOCENT PEOPLE, INCLUDING US CITIZENS'

ICE agents and anti-ICE protesters.

Immigration raids by ICE agents have been the constant target of criticism by liberal activists, commentators, and politicians alike.  (Getty Images)

"I'm hoping, this is what I'm hoping, that midterms, people come out and vote like crazy to switch it over, and then the reckoning comes," Jones said. "That's why I want, all, everybody that work for ICE, I want them in jail. I just want a reckoning. I want a reckoning. Y'all know y'all did wrong stuff. You know some of the stuff you did was so wrong. I need a reckoning. Because that's, to me, that's the only thing that's gonna make it right."

Fox News Digital reached out to ICE and did not receive an immediate response.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

ICE agents in Charlotte

After unprecedented levels of illegal immigration under the previous administration, President Donald Trump has made extensive use of ICE agents to enforce deportations. (Ryan Murphy/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.

Close modal

Continue