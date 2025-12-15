Former 'SNL' star wants Democrats to jail ICE agents if they take back Congress after the midterm elections

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former "Saturday Night Live" cast member Leslie Jones on Monday called for Democrats to arrest Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers if they take back Congress after the midterm elections.

"I don't know. It just feels like the upside down world," Jones told MS NOW host Nicolle Wallace on her "The Best People" podcast. "You see somebody that's doing something completely terrible, like some of these influencers, these crazy folks, and we let them go because freedom of speech, of course, but there should be accountability."

"Like gravity," Wallace said, "things should fall."

"You can't continue to keep doing some wrong, you know, and you're not gonna pay for that," Jones said.

When asked by Wallace how this era ends, Jones offered an ideal scenario that she says would occur if Democrats win the midterms.

"I'm hoping, this is what I'm hoping, that midterms, people come out and vote like crazy to switch it over, and then the reckoning comes," Jones said. "That's why I want, all, everybody that work for ICE, I want them in jail. I just want a reckoning. I want a reckoning. Y'all know y'all did wrong stuff. You know some of the stuff you did was so wrong. I need a reckoning. Because that's, to me, that's the only thing that's gonna make it right."

Fox News Digital reached out to ICE and did not receive an immediate response.

