Former prison guard tells Riley Gaines trans inmates are manipulating the system: 'Blatantly brag' about it

Former prison guard Hector Bravo Ferrel warned that there are examples of male inmates taking advantage of transgender laws in California and bragging about it.

Ferrel discussed his experience working at the California Department of Corrections after the state began implementing a law that allowed prisoners to be housed in accordance with their gender identity.

Though the law was meant to protect transgender prisoners, Ferrel told OutKick’s Riley Gaines that male and transgender inmates have been abusing the law for their own benefit.

"There are some inmates that will blatantly brag about manipulating the system," Ferrel said on the "Gaines for Girls" podcast Wednesday.

He highlighted stories he experienced firsthand during his time at the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego. While there, he primarily worked in men’s facilities and was responsible for transferring biologically male inmates to female prisons when they came out as trans. During that time, he said some inmates would openly admit to planning ways to use their new sex.

"One got to go to Beverly Hills of all places on state time…and got a surgery to go from male parts to female parts, came back and was bragging about how he was going to solicit himself on the yard for money with the other inmates," Ferrel said.

"And then, here’s the caveat," he continued. "There were complications with the surgery, so then he went ahead and sued the department, saying that they purposefully botched the surgery. It’s insanity."

Ferrel told Gaines the lawsuit was "new" and hasn’t been decided yet, but he believes that the facility will settle rather than risk legal issues.

"They all settle. They absolutely all settle. 100%," Ferrel said.

"You got to understand. I’m level-headed. I have common sense, and just hearing that, it doesn’t sit well," Ferrel said.

Ferrel had worked for the California Department of Corrections since 2006. Though he had planned to continue working, he resigned in 2022 in protest of the law.

