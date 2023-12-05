Former pipeline worker warns Biden admin's crippling energy agenda has put 'America last'

A former pipeline worker issued a stark warning about the Biden administration's far-left energy policy, arguing it is compromising American strength globally and putting families in a financial pinch as progressives continue to advocate against fossil fuels.

Former Keystone XL pipeline worker Bugsy Allen warned Americans are in a "bind" with energy prices on "America's Newsroom," all while China's global strength continues to mount as it relies on energy sources like coal to bolster its economy.

"The American people are fixing to be in a nine-line bind, which we already kind of are because the cost of electricity... went up," Allen told Dana Perino Tuesday. "And the thing is, that coal puts a lot of people out of work. China's coal is going astronomically right now. They're getting stronger. America is getting weaker because of our energy sector, and it's the same way with the oil and gas… you know as well as I do, oil and gas is what drives the world."

"You take Joe Biden and John Kerry and put them in the same room and times them by 10 and you still equal zero, because we are America last," he continued. "Not first anymore."

Allen's comments come after Biden climate envoy John Kerry announced at the annual United Nations climate change summit, known as COP28 in Dubai, that the White House would not build any new coal plants and phase out existing ones.

"We will be working to accelerate unabated coal phase-out across the world, building stronger economies and more resilient communities," Kerry said in a statement. "The first step is to stop making the problem worse: stop building new unabated coal power plants."

Kerry went as far as to say there should be no new coal power plants "anywhere in the world."

"That's how you can do something for health," he said during the summit. "And the reality is that we're not doing it."

Allen roasted him for his remarks, while calling out the administration for not handling the border crisis that fuels fentanyl overdoses in the name of public "health."

"Now he is a joke," Allen said. "I know many people and many families that are struggling. Look at today, right now... what he's calling a climate... health deal. Well, look at your southern border down there with all the fentanyl coming across. Why don't we solve this?"

"Because this could be the next new 9/11 coming across with all the drugs, because they can put it in a water system or they can do anything to hurt us," he continued. "And they're doing it with our jobs and people cannot afford electricity. I don't see how people get by."

As of October, just under 20% of the U.S. electricity is powered by coal, according to the Department of Energy. The amount of coal burned in the United States last year was less than half what it was in 2008.

Last month, President Biden said that coal plants "all across America" will be shut down, to be replaced with wind and solar.

But Allen argued coal is the answer to restore American superiority globally as it pertains to energy production.

"Coal can bring us back to where we are a heavy superpower in oil and gas," he said.

FOX News' Michael Dorgan contributed to this report.