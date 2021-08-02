Former ICE director: Biden, Harris have 'no interest' in fixing border crisis

Former Acting ICE Director Ron Vitiello reacted Monday to calls from critics, including Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., to remove Vice President Kamala Harris from her role overseeing the border crisis.

RON VITIELLO: There’s clearly no interest at the White House level, including the Vice President, to fix this problem. And so Lindsey Graham as a former chairman of the Judiciary Committee—Henry Cuellar not only a legislator over Homeland in the House. But, also a border resident. Somebody who represented Laredo [Texas] for many, many years, and he’s done it very well. Even as a Democrat I agree with his policy which is let’s stop this chaos, let’s fix the problem, let’s put some resources in place so it isn’t as bad as it could be.

