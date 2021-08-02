Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Former ICE director: Biden, Harris have 'no interest' in fixing border crisis

Vitiello floats Henry Cuellar as possible replacement for Kamala Harris overseeing border crisis

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Former ICE director: ‘No interest’ from Vice President Harris to fix border crisis Video

Former ICE director: ‘No interest’ from Vice President Harris to fix border crisis

Ron Vitiello reacts to critics urging President Biden to pull Vice President Harris from border role

Former Acting ICE Director Ron Vitiello reacted Monday to calls from critics, including Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., to remove Vice President Kamala Harris from her role overseeing the border crisis. 

RON VITIELLO: There’s clearly no interest at the White House level, including the Vice President, to fix this problem. And so Lindsey Graham as a former chairman of the Judiciary Committee—Henry Cuellar not only a legislator over Homeland in the House. But, also a border resident. Somebody who represented Laredo [Texas] for many, many years, and he’s done it very well. Even as a Democrat I agree with his policy which is let’s stop this chaos, let’s fix the problem, let’s put some resources in place so it isn’t as bad as it could be.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW 

Biden admin facing pressure to replace VP Harris in border role Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.