Former Clinton spokesman says 2nd Trump term would be like 'bloodier' horror movie sequel

Former Hillary Clinton spokesman Phillipe Reines argued that former President Trump's potential return to the White House would be like a horror sequel being ‘bloodier’ than the original.

Reines argued that people were misremembering the Trump years as better than they actually were.

"It is important that Donald Trump runs like he was never president, like he does not have a record. Whatever the phenomena is of people having not-so-terrible memories of his first term, it’s very dangerous that they think that way, because they think, ‘Okay, we have already seen that movie. I can live with it for four more years.’" Reines said. "But it’s not the same movie. It’s the sequel to ‘Scream,’ where it’s just that much bloodier. The trajectory he's on – "

"Worse actors," Psaki quipped.

Numerous journalists and political commentators have offered dire speculation about what Trump might do if he returns to the presidency. Some, ranging from "The View" host Whoopi Goldberg to veteran campaign strategist James Carville have suggested that Trump would specifically round up his critics among the media.

Reines continued by warning against being disarmed by Trump's history of humorous moments.

"The trajectory he's on with his thoughts, his language, his health, his mental health, his cognivity [sic], I mean… if he, God-forbid is elected a year from now, Joe Biden is gonna have the biggest ‘I told you so’ laugh in American history," he said. "That is what people have to think about. Not just the guy who throws paper towels sometimes."

The former Clinton spokesman argued Trump would go after critics in a second term.

"This guy is saying what he wants to do. I have been sued once in my life, and it was by Donald Trump, and, you know, there are people, I mean you are a journalist, we might be sharing a cell in, you know, six months from now," Reines said. "People laugh it off. It’s not funny."

The new Trump Administration, he warned on the media panel, would be far more "competent" than his previous one.

"They need to listen to what he is saying, and they need to realize this time that there is an apparatus around him that is more competent and more focused than 2016. They were the gang that couldn’t shoot straight when they first came into the White House. They couldn't get anything done. Now, they have learned."

"I think they have also learned how to really just make him marginal," he continued, claiming they will push policy like that of Project 2025, and Trump will just give them the go-ahead.