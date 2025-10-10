Former CBS News anchor Dan Rather says network hiring Bari Weiss is a ‘dark day’ at the channel

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former CBS News anchor Dan Rather criticized CBS News on Thursday for making journalist Bari Weiss its editor-in-chief, as well as acquiring her independent news outlet, "The Free Press."

Rather, age 93, argued on his Substack page that the hiring of the anti-woke reporter, as well as CBS coming under the control of billionaire David Ellison – whose father is a friend of President Donald Trump – meant that CBS News will be catering to the Trump agenda.

"The American people will pay the price for this move, as will the journalists of CBS News who can no longer credibly serve as watchdogs because the ones they are meant to hold to account are signing their paychecks and hobnobbing with the president," the veteran journalist wrote.

At one point, he warned, "It is a dark day in the halls of CBS News."

FCC APPROVES PARAMOUNT-SKYDANCE MERGER FOLLOWING TRUMP SETTLEMENT, COLBERT CANCELLATION

CBS’ parent company, Paramount, named Weiss the editor-in-chief of CBS News on Monday following the company’s acquisition of "The Free Press" for $150 million. The move angered liberal journalists and media figures, as Weiss’ outlet has made waves for challenging DEI, gender ideology, and supporting Israel.

Rather questioned Weiss’ credentials.

"The former opinion writer for The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times is not a reporter. She has never worked in television news and she has never led a staff larger than a few dozen," Rather wrote. "That all changed this week when David Ellison, whose Skydance Media recently acquired CBS, installed Weiss in a position created for her. She will not report to the president of CBS News — as one might expect — but to David Ellison directly."

BARI WEISS JOINS CBS NEWS AS EDITOR-IN-CHIEF, PARAMOUNT BUYS FREE PRESS FOR $150 MILLION

The former CBS anchor also addressed Weiss’ recent statement that she wants to combat illiberalism on both the right and left in her new role, criticizing her for going after both sides when one side has Trump.

"While one must keep an open mind, it is hard to do so when such a statement portends a push for ‘bothsidesism’ and arguments reliant on false equivalences. There can be no equivalences drawn between the two political extremes in this country, especially when one extreme is led by a man who rarely speaks without lying."

Weiss’ hiring comes months after Paramount’s merger with Skydance that resulted in Ellison, the former Skydance CEO, being named CEO of the new joint company. In addition to being close to Trump, Ellison’s father, Larry, is a pro-Israel tech mogul worth around $300 billion.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST MEDIA AND CULTURE NEWS

Rather continued, saying that the deal and hiring of Weiss are "signals to everyone, especially to the man in the Oval Office, that CBS is no longer independent, but under the tutelage of a conservative billionaire who is putting more than his thumb on the scale."

"Anything that runs afoul of Trump’s agenda may be flagged and is unlikely to be aired unaltered, if aired at all. No journalist or their work can remain unaffected by toiling in such an environment," he said.

"It is a dark day in the halls of CBS News, where the portraits of television news pioneers once hung — Cronkite, Murrow, Sevareid, Collingwood. They were journalists who made television a trusted source of information. Whom and what are we to believe today?" Rather asked.

Rather stepped down from his role as "CBS Evening News" anchor in 2005 and left the network the following year after reporting a discredited story about then-President George W. Bush.

CBS News declined to comment on this story. Fox News Digital also reached out to Paramount.