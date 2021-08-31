'Frustrated' former Bush chief of staff says ‘we’re getting out of Afghanistan too quickly’
'I want America to keep the promise we made to its people'
Former George W. Bush chief of staff Andy Card told "America's Newsroom" on Tuesday that the United States is "getting out of Afghanistan too quickly."
ANDY CARD: We have a chance to keep the promise to let them [American people] get out and we have to try to do that. But I am on this rollercoaster, I’m frustrated. I think we're getting out too quickly. I wish we had kept Bagram as a base of operation to be a conscience for the world. We've done that before. This is a time to deal with the reality as we know it. I want America to keep the promise we made to its people. They have a chance to do that. President Biden can try to keep that promise and get those people out of there.
