Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

'Frustrated' former Bush chief of staff says ‘we’re getting out of Afghanistan too quickly’

'I want America to keep the promise we made to its people'

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Former Bush chief of staff says ‘we’re getting out of Afghanistan too quickly’ Video

Former Bush chief of staff says ‘we’re getting out of Afghanistan too quickly’

Former White House Chief of Staff Andy Card on U.S. war with Afghanistan coming to an end.

Former George W. Bush chief of staff Andy Card told "America's Newsroom" on Tuesday that the United States is "getting out of Afghanistan too quickly."

TALIBAN COMMIT 'HOUSE-TO-HOUSE EXECUTIONS' IN KABUL AFTER US EXIT AS CHILLING AUDIO DEMONSTRATES AFGHANS' FEAR

ANDY CARD: We have a chance to keep the promise to let them [American people] get out and we have to try to do that. But I am on this rollercoaster, I’m frustrated. I think we're getting out too quickly. I wish we had kept Bagram as a base of operation to be a conscience for the world. We've done that before. This is a time to deal with the reality as we know it. I want America to keep the promise we made to its people. They have a chance to do that. President Biden can try to keep that promise and get those people out of there. 

WATCH FULL VIDEO BELOW:

Former Bush chief of staff on withdrawal from Afghanistan: ‘I don’t trust the Taliban’ Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.