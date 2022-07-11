Former border agent rips Biden over handling of debunked migrant 'whipping' case: 'They did their job'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former border agent Kathy Olivares slammed the Biden administration for its handling of the now-debunked "whipping" case, saying the border agents involved in the incident were "vilified" for doing "their job." Olivares joined "America's Newsroom" to discuss the case after an investigation revealed there was no evidence to suggest migrants were "whipped."

KATHY OLIVARES: The agents were in that area because they were assigned there. They weren't assigned there by a supervisor. They were assigned there by management. If management didn't want them to be around people, be walking around people, which is one of the things that OPR has discovered, that they were walking around people, then they shouldn't have been assigned there. These poor agents... They're so frustrated, so much attention has been placed on a debunked video and nobody's talking about the reason why they were there. Thousands upon thousands of people were crossing, and they were there to address that. They did their job, and now they're being vilified for it.

