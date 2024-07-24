Former ‘Bachelorette' contestant hasn't been met with 'open arms' from the left after coming out as trans

Josh Seiter, a former contestant on "The Bachelorette," has allegedly faced "vitriolic" backlash from the "far left" after coming out as transgender earlier this summer.

"Ironically, I’ve found that the far left and the LGBTQ community have been some of the most vitriolic and mean towards me throughout all of this," Seiter told " The Daily Mail ."

"I haven’t been met with acceptance, tolerance and open arms like the left loves to preach about," the former " Bachelorette " contestant added.

"I have struggled with my gender identity—& resulting feelings of guilt and shame-for as long as I can remember. I spent the last three decades taking great pains to keep this side of me private," the Chicagoan shared on Instagram on May 20.

"I ask for your thoughts and prayers-and patience-as I transition. I know it will take time for everyone, including myself, to adjust. I simply ask that you accept me now, just as you did before," he continued.

The Chicago-Kent College of Law grad has drawn skepticism for choices like electing to keep facial hair while transitioning to a desire to use women’s restrooms. The creator also took heat by wanting to date with values rooted in traditionalism .

"Dates can be so cheap. The last couple of dates that I’ve gone on, I’ve expected the guy to pay because I feel like the man should pay for the first date, and they just don’t want to," Seiter said in a video posted on Instagram last month.

Sitting there after the bill came, Seiter claimed to tell a dinner-mate "the guy should pay first," to which the date replied, "in that case, you should pay." Seiter added a desire to be treated "like a woman."

Users flocked to the comments with criticism of his post.

"Being a woman is a lot more than make up and a tube top," one comment with over 47K likes read, while another user wrote, "[You're] not even close to being a woman."

"You’re a MAN!" another user commented as above a remark that stated, "Insane asylum."

Despite the critics of Seiter’s new identity, the former "Bachelorette" contestant told "The Daily Mail," "We live in a democracy in America where you have freedom of speech and it’s okay to disagree with people. I’m always going to encourage it."