Former AR Gov Huckabee gives update on home state's 'devastating' tornadoes: 'Looks like a carpet bomb'

'There is a certain shell shock,' the former governor commented

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Arkansas tornado leaves behind 'carpet bomb'-like devastation: Mike Huckabee Video

Arkansas tornado leaves behind 'carpet bomb'-like devastation: Mike Huckabee

Former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee discusses the devastating impact left behind by the tornadoes.

Former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee joined "Fox & Friends Weekend" to share the impact and scope in the aftermath of devastating tornadoes, likening the destruction in his home state to that of a ‘carpet bomb' run from a B-52.

MIKE HUCKABEE: … It's just a devastating tornado, and as the reporter just mentioned, this was about a mile wide and it looks like a carpet bomb has just gone through from a B-52. It's devastating. People will build back. But some of the toughest things that people deal with are not just the physical structures, but they also lose their driver's license, their tax return information that they're getting ready to file. They lose their birth certificates. They basically have to rebuild their lives because they'll be documents of people that will be discovered 50 miles from where the tornado hit their home. It's one of the devastating things that happened in the aftermath of a tornado. 

