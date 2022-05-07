Former acting DHS secretary warns there’s ‘no end in sight’ for border crisis

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former acting Department of Homeland Security secretary Chad Wolf told "Fox News Live" Saturday that there is "no end in sight" for the border crisis, and he’s very concerned for Americans amid the migrant surge.

SENIOR DHS OFFICIAL PREDICTS LIFTING TITLE 42 WILL EVENTUALLY LEAD TO DROP IN BORDER CROSSINGS

CHAD WOLF: I'm very concerned, not only for the American people, but also for Border Patrol, who continues to be in a crisis now for 15 months, and they have no end in sight…at the end of the day, this administration doesn't appear to want to actually solve this problem of this illegal behavior. There's no deterrent in any of the policies or processes that they are currently undertaking in responding to.

…

Instead, they put out a six-point pillar plan to deal with Title 42 going away, and it's simply processing more and more individuals into the country…until we get serious about making sure that we hold people accountable for breaking the law and removing individuals very quickly back to their home countries, that don't have a legal right to be here…unfortunately, you're going to continue to see historic numbers. We're going to have historic numbers in April, and we certainly will have them in May as well.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: