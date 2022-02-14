Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Forbes contributor says he was fired over investigative stories on Fauci

Adam Andrzejewski discovered Fauci's retirement package would net about $350,000 a year

By Lindsay Kornick | Fox News
close
Forbes contributor of ten years says he was fired over investigative stories on Fauci Video

Forbes contributor of ten years says he was fired over investigative stories on Fauci

Former Forbes contributor Adam Andrzejewski reveals how he was fired because of his investigative work on Anthony Fauci on ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Forbes contributor Adam Andrzejewski told "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Monday that he was terminated from the magazine over his coverage of NIAID Director Dr. Anthony Fauci.

CNN, CBC DISPARAGE CANADIAN TRUCKERS OVER WANTING FREEDOM: ‘WHATEVER THAT MEANS’ 

Andrzejewski described how he was targeted for being critical of Dr. Anthony Fauci and exposing his yearly earnings.

Dr. Anthony Fauci

Dr. Anthony Fauci (Getty Images)

"The National Institutes of Health’s six top executives wrote an e-mail to myself and Randall Lane, the top content officer at Forbes. It was couched as a corrections e-mail, but there were no substantial corrections and they quibbled about small things in my column. But that was the excuse Forbes used to cancel it," Andrzejewski said.

He explained that within 24 hours of the email, he received a call that told him he was barred from publishing any additional material regarding Fauci. 

Dr. Anthony Fauci

Dr. Anthony Fauci (GREG NASH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Andrzejewski originally filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request on Jan. 28, 2021 regarding Fauci’s annual pay. After receiving only redacted documents, his group OpenTheBooks.com filed suit on Oct. 25. This led to the National Institute of Health agreeing to release its extensive documents but only incrementally over the next 14 months due to backed-up requests.

OpenTheBooks.com also originally reported in Jan. 2021 that Fauci's salary had been listed at $417,608, the highest salary listed for any government figure including President Biden. In addition, Fauci has a retirement package that is expected to take in approximately $350,000 per year.

CNN CORRESPONDENT: HARD TO GET ‘STRAIGHT ANSWERS’ FROM DEMOCRATS ON MASK MANDATES 

Dr. Anthony Fauci

Dr. Anthony Fauci (GREG NASH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Andrzejewski also explained that his investigative work showed that Fauci’s wife, Christine Grady, had a similarly high salary.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"If you take their salaries, tack on the taxpayer-paid cost of federal benefits at 30%, the two Faucis, their household income, paid for by taxpayers every year is $900,000," Andrzejewski said.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.