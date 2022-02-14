Forbes contributor says he was fired over investigative stories on Fauci

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Forbes contributor Adam Andrzejewski told "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Monday that he was terminated from the magazine over his coverage of NIAID Director Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Andrzejewski described how he was targeted for being critical of Dr. Anthony Fauci and exposing his yearly earnings.

"The National Institutes of Health’s six top executives wrote an e-mail to myself and Randall Lane, the top content officer at Forbes. It was couched as a corrections e-mail, but there were no substantial corrections and they quibbled about small things in my column. But that was the excuse Forbes used to cancel it," Andrzejewski said.

He explained that within 24 hours of the email, he received a call that told him he was barred from publishing any additional material regarding Fauci.

Andrzejewski originally filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request on Jan. 28, 2021 regarding Fauci’s annual pay. After receiving only redacted documents, his group OpenTheBooks.com filed suit on Oct. 25. This led to the National Institute of Health agreeing to release its extensive documents but only incrementally over the next 14 months due to backed-up requests.

OpenTheBooks.com also originally reported in Jan. 2021 that Fauci's salary had been listed at $417,608, the highest salary listed for any government figure including President Biden. In addition, Fauci has a retirement package that is expected to take in approximately $350,000 per year.

Andrzejewski also explained that his investigative work showed that Fauci’s wife, Christine Grady, had a similarly high salary.

"If you take their salaries, tack on the taxpayer-paid cost of federal benefits at 30%, the two Faucis, their household income, paid for by taxpayers every year is $900,000," Andrzejewski said.