For a guy on so many drugs, Hunter Biden has amazing endurance: Greg Gutfeld

Greg Gutfeld and guests dig the search of Biden's Delaware home and Hunter Biden's many relations with women on his payroll on "Gutfeld!"

GREG GUTFELD: THIS ISN'T SURPRISING TO ANYONE WHO TOOK BASIC ECON

GREG GUTFELD: We keep finding a glut of classified docs and smut. Yes, their search at Joe's place was belated while Hunter's texts were X-rated. Well, America, in case you are troubled by the fact that the FBI never bothered to search President Biden's place in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, for classified docs. You can rest easy because the deed is finally done. But it wasn't quite the gun toting kick in the door by the light of dawn affair we saw in Mar-a-Lago. And this time they didn't sniff anyone, shoes or underwear. Far from it. The DOJ conducted a planned search of his beach home

Using standard procedures, in the interest of operational security and integrity. The DOJ said this work was done without advance public notice because the only reason to make a scene is if you're searching Don's place, right? Gosh darn it. You know what they found? Nothing. Just like the MRI from Biden's skull. You know, I'm sure none of us saw this coming. And speaking of coming. The perpetually aroused Hunter slipped his legal assistant thousands of dollars under the table while the two were banging at each other in 2018 and 2019. In fact, the assistant is one of at least four women who hooked up with Hunter while on his very payroll, including his sister-in-law Haley, her sister and baby mama, London Roberts. For a guy on so many drugs, he sure has amazing endurance.

